Collection provides glimpse of life growing up in Odessa

What started off as a collection of essays meant for friends and family has turned into a bigger purpose for Michael Lewis Moore.

That collection is now a book entitled, “The Victim Mentality Defeated” and it provides a glimpse of Moore’s life growing up in Odessa during the late 1950s and early 1960s and how he overcame his struggles of being within a dysfunctional family.

“Years ago when I put together this collection of growing up in a really crazy family, I did it for my kids so that they would know their family history,” said Moore, who now lives in San Marcos. “I wanted them to know that things can change drastically.”

While the book focuses on both the good and bad, it also offers Moore and the readers a chance to reminisce on how things were growing up in Odessa.

One of the key settings in the book and his life is the Old Tommy’s Drive In Restaurant that was located near Odessa College. Moore ended up putting his early writings on his website along with other memories of growing up around the drive-in culture at the time.

Also featured on the site and on the back cover of the book is a painting by Robbie Reddy of Tommy’s Drive In.

“The website is a collection of all the good I experienced in Odessa, none of the bad,” Moore said. “It was a fun place to grow up in at the time.”

Moore added that later on that the 1973 film “American Graffiti” could have been Odessa back when he was growing up and it’s given others a chance to relive those days as well.

“It got noticed pretty fast by a whole bunch of people that I didn’t think I knew,” he said. People still tell me that they go back there to reminisce.

It was not all fun times for Moore growing up, however.

Some of the struggles that Moore had to overcome include the loss of his grandfather, his parents getting a divorce and his grandmother dying shortly after taking him and his siblings in.

Moore said it took him a long time to move past those struggles and while he did that, he said he began to realize that telling his story may be helpful to others as well.

“As I got older, I began to think it might be important to others who grow up in dysfunctional families to learn about what I did over that period of time,” Moore said.

That’s when the book started to come together around a year ago, Moore said. With the help of his wife Jane and a hired editor, Moore was able to put together the book which started at around 10 to 12,000 words to the 222-page book that was published in March and now available online.

The theme of the book revolves around overcoming that victim mentality, a cause that Moore said he became passionate about over the course of his life.

He hopes that those who read his book can learn more about his life and get others back on the right track if they feel similar to how he did growing up.

“What I hope that people get out of it is how to at least recognize if you’re playing the victim role,” he said. “If you bring it to a micro level, it puts you in a perpetual pity party. The bottom line is that was I looking for confidence and couldn’t find it until I recognized the problem.

“I just told myself, ‘To hell with this’ and just gave it a shot because I can’t afford to wait around and hope that someone comes around to help me get out of a mess. When that happened, it gave me that confidence that I was looking for.”

