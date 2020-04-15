EOC goes mostly virtual

After announcing the second potential COVID-19 exposure at Ector County Health Department’s Emergency Operations Center, County Commissioner Dale Childers said that they have a few people still working at the Southside Senior Center EOC, but for the most part they will be working virtually until they get test results back.

Childers said several were tested at the EOC on Wednesday and more will be tested on Thursday.

“When we get those test results back,” he said, “then we’ll hopefully open back up in a limited fashion.”

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia reported that there are a total of 48 positive cases in Ector County. Their website shows they have tested a total of 631 people, 516 negative cases, 67 pending lab results, 23 recovered patients, and two deaths. There have been three deaths reported in Ector County hospitals, but only two have been reported because one was not an Ector County resident.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that MCH has 27 positives, three in the critical care unit on ventilators and two on a different COVID-19 designated floor. MCH has 223 negatives with 40 pending and seven persons under investigation pending results in the hospital, three in the CCU and four on the other designated floor.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that ORMC has tested 126 people. Nine of those tested positive, 109 negative and eight pending. She said there are three patients under investigation in the hospital and one of those is confirmed.

When Childers was asked when the EOC would release a map with locations of positive COVID-19 patient clusters, he said they are working on it and can get it to the public, “pretty quick.”

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan referenced a study about neurological manifestations of COVID-19 patients.

“Neurological manifestations are a very small percent of the overall manifestations of covid (COVID-19). Obviously the respiratory and the systemic manifestations are more.”

He said that drowsiness, weakness in muscles, and strokes were involved in five percent or less cases, so neurological is not the biggest COVID-19 manifestation.

He said that patients are monitored for signs of stroke and changes of levels in consciousness in the hospital, but are also asking patients to monitor themselves for those symptoms when sent home.

Saravanan said that ORMC is using a test-based strategy, which is two negative tests more than 24 hours apart.

MCH and ORMC reported that no employees have tested positive for the virus.

When asked to compare the 27,850 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States that CNN reported to the number of flu deaths, Saravanan said that for COVID-19, “With all the measures we’ve taken we’ve still lost that many and that’s why it’s as serious as we make it out to be. That’s’ why all these social distancing things are important. That’s why it shut down our country as much as it did.”

MCH Chief of staff and interim chief medical officer Dr. Donald Davenport said that the amount of testing done will always be a sore spot as well as the limitations across the board.

“If we had the capability of testing more people, we may find that more people have it than what we expect them to have and so that’ll drive our numbers up substantially as well,” he said.

Davenport said that a majority of those who’ve tested positive in this area are able to be isolated and treated at home without hospitalization and that’s extremely important to the resources of the Permian Basin.

Saravanan said that a lot of people are worried about the coronavirus, but that, “we can’t ignore other things that could also happen. Especially if you have a heart condition so if you have chest pain, difficulty breathing, or discomfort in your neck, your arms, your shoulder, your jaw, those could be signs of a heart attack. You should call 911 for those.” He also said that if people have signs of a stroke like numbness or weakness or loss of movement on one side of the body as well as confusion, trouble speaking or loss of balance then they should also call 911.

Saravanan shared these symptoms during the Wednesday news conference and they can be found at https://tinyurl.com/rdr4a2b. He also shared information on everyday cleaning steps as well as extra steps to clean and disinfect a living space after someone is sick at https://tinyurl.com/wz7ojes.