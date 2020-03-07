Quick Hits March 7

Tattoo Expo

The Ink Masters Tattoo Expo has scheduled the 6th annual Odessa Tattoo Expo from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be tattoos, piercings, temporary tattoos, airbrush tattoos, delicious food and 2 free tattoo giveaways each day.

Tickets will be $20 each day or $35 for 3-day weekend pass. Tickets will be available at the door only.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/vcmdx5r

Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway invites high school students from the 11th District of Texas to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The deadline to enter is April 6.

The annual competition is hosted by congressional districts around the nation. The winning piece will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one full year.

Additionally, the winning student and a parent or guardian will receive free airfare and accommodations to attend the unveiling ceremony at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. this summer.

The competition is open to student’s grades 9-12. Artwork must be two-dimensional, and can range from paintings, to drawings, collages, photographs, and more.

Students interested in applying should contact their school’s art teacher or principal for information on delivering their artwork for judging. Artwork must be received by one of Conaway’s six regional offices by April 6.

The Congressman will host a reception at Angelo State University on April 25 where all entries from the 11th District will be displayed, and the winner of the competition will be announced.

For specific details regarding the rules of the competition, call Nancy Watson at 325-247-2826, or email Nancy.Watson@mail.house.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/v7zl6sv