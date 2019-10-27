Hobbs native brings home stories from Ukraine

Like any other entrepreneur, Ryan Miller had an idea, filed a limited liability company and went to work.

Only the 24-year-old Hobbs, N.M., native didn’t invent a new product or improve on previous ideas. Instead, Miller filed the business as a media company and went to Ukraine for more than two months to cover the conflict between the country and Russian-backed separatists.

Miller said he was able to convince a friend to go with him and they traveled to Ukraine between May and August to interview people, take video, and upload them to the website for his media company, Iliad.

“Illiad is basically something I set up about this time last year,” Miller said. “I had to write a paper about the war in Ukraine and I heard about it off and on since 2014 … I just felt really possessed to go and do something but didn’t know what yet.”

Since the 2014 invasion and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russian-backed forces, the two counties have been in conflict in areas of eastern Ukraine between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed separatists. Miller said his goal was to go into areas other media outlets might overlook or be too weary to approach.

In order to get permission to go out, Miller said he spent a lot of time sending emails to people with the Ukraine government and others to get permission to be embedded in the front lines of the conflict.

Miller described areas of conflict similar to World War I, with trench warfare near towns where members of both sides will shoot at each other, but said sometimes the proximity to towns can be different than traditional warfare.

“There was one town you could just walk from the front line, you could shoot at Russian separatists, then walk into town, get dinner, and go back to the trench,” he said.

In addition to covering the conflict, Miller said they also did volunteer work where they helped build a youth center, insulated a person’s home, and helped in the building of a home in towns in eastern Ukraine. With his experiences, Miller hopes to eventually write a book on the conflict.

“Right now, I’m posting smaller stories,” Miller said. “I posted a video of some combat … and am telling individual stories of soldiers and volunteers.”

Currently a student at Texas Tech University, Miller said he is a sophomore pursing a degree in international relations. Miller is a Hobbs, N.M., native, who graduated Hobbs High School before eventually enlisting in the Army from 2014 through 2018. Miller said his family still lives in Hobbs.

Between the conflict in Ukraine, and the country being at the center of Congress’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Miller said the main takeaway people can have of his experiences is how social media plays a role in inflaming tensions.

“The main thing that I saw that would be relevant for us as Americans in our personal lives, is basically, Russia has figured out how to weaponize social media,” he said. “… They will start online movements, and get Americans involved, and then get counter movements involved, just to stir the pot. That’s something that I think affects a lot of Americans and we don’t even know it.”