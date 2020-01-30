The Odessa Jackalopes has scheduled Permian Basin Strong Night at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

They will be joined by some of the local families impacted by the Midland-Odessa tragedy for a special pregame, on-ice tribute.

The team will be wearing special #PermianBasinStrong jerseys. Specialty Permian Basin Strong Night t-shirts will be available for purchase.

Following the game, there will be a jersey auction featuring the specialty, player worn jerseys. A portion of the proceeds from t-shirt and jersey auction sales will be donated back to the families.

Use promo code chamber15 for an exclusive ticket discount.

Promo code can be used online and via phone, or at the box office.