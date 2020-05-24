Vets: Day honors those who paid ultimate price

For U.S. Marine Corps veteran Brad Timmons and U.S. Army veteran Domingo Alvarado, Memorial Day demands respect.

A former lance corporal and squad automatic gunner in an infantry unit, Timmons, who is now the Ector County Hospital District police chief, served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was in the Marines for four years, arriving in early 1988 and getting out around 1992.

Timmons, 54, said he started his law enforcement career in 1994.

The Marines looked thrilling to Timmons as a youngster.

“It may sound really silly, but I actually saw a commercial, and being a young man, I thought it looked really adventurous. I’m not sure I was mature enough to understand that I was going to serve for a higher cause. I didn’t really understand that. At my immature age, I saw it as an adventure. At that time in my life, I wasn’t ready for college. I was just kind of drifting and I thought this would be a great thing to do, and to be quite honest with you, the Marine Corps made me grow up literally overnight,” Timmons said. “It’s been a saving grace in my life.”

He added that he’s noticed that youngsters coming up are not always taught what Memorial Day means. He and his wife Christin, chief nursing officer at Medical Center Hospital, have four children together and they understand Memorial Day because of his background.

“… It’s almost like it’s losing ground on actually what Memorial Day is. I think kids growing up should understand what it is because of the importance of it. They need to understand why it’s a day, what the day is for and I’ve just noticed that my belief is also very highly respectful. It’s a very highly respectful day,” Timmons said.

He added that military service is vital to our way of life and it’s a good chance for young people to gain experience. Timmons said he had no idea he was going to war in the Middle East when he signed up, but he signed up for the Marines so he went.

“… But I learned very fast that I signed up for this and it’s something I took upon myself so I had to grow up real fast and understand where I (was). But for any young man and any young woman that wants to reach out and do more and serve, it’s just a great opportunity. It’s a great, great opportunity for your education and to serve. Then when I came home, I started serving my community because I had that instilled in me in the Marine Corps. That’s one of their mottos is you serve others.”

In law enforcement, Timmons said his military experience helps with leadership.

“… You also learn very quickly the team concept; how to work together to accomplish a goal. You obviously learn that discipline of a rank structure, very similar to what law enforcement is, as well,” he added. “You understand that chain of command. It’s almost just natural and second hand to you coming out of the military.”

Timmons started his career with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and then moved to the Odessa Police Department.

“I worked a lot of stuff at the Odessa Police Department then left there and came to the hospital district to develop a police department. That was pretty much my job to come in and build and develop a police department with all the legalities … so it took about two to three years to get that going and we were established in 2011,” Timmons said.

The department has 15 officers and covers anything the hospital district owns. The department has jurisdiction over any of the hospital district’s clinics, the main campus, five other clinics and property.

“Our job is also to assist other local departments. We’ve got a very good working relationship with all the departments in this community and it makes a big difference,” Timmons said.

He added that he worked with OPD Chief Mike Gerke and Sheriff Mike Griffis. He said they understand each other and have camaraderie.

When you can pick up the phone and call a fellow police chief or sheriff, it makes a big difference for the community.

“All agencies here in Ector County work together,” Timmons said. “It really just depends on circumstances. We all know each other very well. We do a lot of training with ECISD (Ector County ISD Police Department) because it’s similar policing. It’s campus style policing, so we train with them and they train with us so we work with all the agencies.”

Domingo Alvarado in younger days in uniform in South Korea. Alvarado, a U.S. Army veteran, served 22 years in the armed forces. Courtesy Photo

Alvarado served 22 years in the Army, ending up as a staff sergeant. He has served in Germany, Korea, Iraq twice, Fort Hood, Fort Lewis and Fort Knox. His grandfather was a World War II veteran.

Originally, Alvarado said he was just going to serve four years and earn money for college. Twenty-two years later, he decided to call it quits. The time went fast.

A native of San Bernardino, Calif., Alvarado, 48, said he considers himself a born again Texan.

He is attending Odessa College and just finished an associate degree in occupational health and environmental technology and is going for a bachelor of applied arts and science in occupational health and safety management.

Alvarado works as a safety manager for Petroplex Acidizing and takes his classes online.

As with Timmons, Alvarado said Memorial Day is in memory of those who did not make it home and made the ultimate sacrifice. He added that people need to know the difference between Memorial Day, Veterans Day and the Fourth of July.

“I have a couple bracelets that I wear with the names, ranks and what platoons they’re in … and we have a flag company that comes down to our neighborhood and puts a flag in front of my house every year,” Alvarado said.

Through his decades in the Army, Alvarado said the good times outweighed the bad.

“Some memories seem like they’re 1,000 years ago; some feel like they’re just yesterday. There are some things that remind you of those times that seem like so many moons ago,” he said.

Domingo Alvarado and his wife, April, pose for a photo. Courtesy Photo

He said the coronavirus pandemic makes for unusual times, but being quarantined at home and social distancing is something Alvarado is used to, especially from being deployed. He and his wife April have two sons.

It’s a lot of hurry up and wait and it keeps you on your toes, which is similar to the situation with coronavirus.

“It doesn’t really bother me much, with the exception of production in our jobs slowing down,” Alvarado said.

He said OC has been a breath of fresh air for continuing his education and it wasn’t as hard as he thought it would be.

“… Once you’re in, it’s just a matter of doing your work …,” Alvarado said.