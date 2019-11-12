  • November 12, 2019

West guest speaker at ECRW

Posted: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:48 pm

West guest speaker at ECRW

U.S. Army Col. Allen West will be the guest speaker for the Ector County Republican Women lunch at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Odessa Country Club.

West, a former Florida congressman and political commentator, is running to be the head of the Texas GOP and wants to share his plan and vision for keeping Texas red.

RSVP to 557-4244, 528-2831 or go to ecrwodessa.com

Posted in on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 2:48 pm.

