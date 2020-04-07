Man charged with causing girlfriend to fall off back of truck

Sammy Luevano Jr. was charged March 11 with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Thursday.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault victim at 2:11 a.m. March 11, an ECSO affidavit stated. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Olivia Suarez Alcala.

Alcala reportedly had a broken left leg and injuries to her shoulder, hip, elbow and forehead after she had fallen off the back of a truck in the 10000 block of E. Auburn St.

Alcala stated her boyfriend of seven months, Luevano, had been drinking heavily, was highly intoxicated and wanted to leave the residence to buy more alcohol, the affidavit stated.

Alcala reportedly jumped into the back of the truck to keep him from leaving the house. Luevano put the vehicle in drive and began to accelerate and brake several times causing Alcala to fall off the back of the truck.

Luevano had one bond totaling $50,000 and posted bail on Thursday, jail records show.