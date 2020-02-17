Crisis Response Team helps sexual assault survivors

To help survivors of sexual assault, the Crisis Center of West Texas has formed the Crisis Response Team.

Prevention Services Director Elizabeth Teixeira is teaching a class to new staff and volunteers for those who want to provide hospital accompaniment services. Once they finish the class, they participate in 10 hours of shadowing to be part of the Crisis Response Team.

“… What that team does if someone has been sexually assaulted in our community, they can either go to the emergency room or contact law enforcement and one of those entities — either law enforcement or the hospital — will call our hotline and our hotline will dispatch whoever is on call for the Crisis Response Team to go and meet that survivor of sexual assault at the hospital to provide them emotional support and resources kind of help take some next steps,” Teixeira said.

Teixeira said Crisis Center of West Texas was certified by the Texas Attorney General’s Office to teach this class around 2015.

“The curriculum was written by the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA) and it is sanctioned by the Office of Attorney General. Any sexual assault agency staff across the state of Texas has to go through the class and then any volunteers who want to provide hospital accompaniment, or answer the hotline,” have to take it as well, Teixeira said.

Currently, the hotline staff workers are women, but that’s not a requirement.

“If we do have men on staff, both at this hotline and previous hotlines I’ve worked at have had men on staff, but we want to make sure that they are very trauma informed and well trained to kind of mitigate some of that uneasiness that someone could feel. But there are men that call our hotline, too, seeking services. … Statistically, more women will reach out seeking services, but about 10 percent of callers nationwide will be men seeking services,” Teixeira added.

If someone has been assaulted and they go to the hospital or contact law enforcement, law enforcement takes them to the hospital, she said. They are offered a SANE exam, which is a sexual assault nurse examination, or a rape kit as it is commonly known, Teixeira added.

“At every point in the investigation with law enforcement and in the examination, we check in with survivors to see if they would want us to accompany them to that piece of the process, or if they’d rather us sit outside — and I’ve had both people would rather we wait in the hallway and people that want me right there with them — so we really leave it up to the survivor because at that point so much control has been taken from them we want to make sure they have as much say as possible in their examination and investigation process,” Teixeira said.

She added that they are usually at the hospital for between three and five hours. Teixeira said the exam itself probably takes one to two hours.

“The SANE nurse is very thorough in both collecting physical evidence, but also taking statements and our SANE nurses at MCH, that’s where we respond, are really good at building rapport with patients and getting a lot of information from them so they are very diligent in taking all that information down so it can take a while as well the law enforcement part is doing their investigation taking statements,” Teixeira said.

She noted that they are on an on-call schedule on rotation, so volunteers mostly take a weekend shift about every other month and maybe one or two evening shifts a month.

“During the day, our case management staff would respond to any calls that come in,” Teixeira said.

Training runs 30 classroom hours for six hours a week for five weeks. Participants must be 18 to interact with residents or clients in any capacity, whether in the shelter or on the Crisis Response Team. Younger volunteers may do administrative work or help with health fairs, for example.

All volunteers undergo a background check before participating in the class.

“We try to run the training quarterly, so if people want to participate in the future they can come and fill out all the typical volunteer paperwork that any volunteer with the Crisis Center would fill out and then they could denote that they would like to volunteer on the Crisis Response Team. I reach out to those volunteers and try to schedule a training that works best works best with the schedules of the interested volunteers,” Teixeira said.

At the end of the 30 hours, all the participants take an exam given to them by the Attorney General’s Office and they have to pass it.

“But I try to teach information in different ways, so I have lots of group activities and discussion and then we take a quiz at the end of each chapter to make sure we’re on pace and then probably about a little over half of the class is spent discussing the book, having activities that teach us the material from the book, then for four of the different class periods I invite guests to come in,” Teixeira said.

Examples include SANE nurses, a detective from the Odessa Police Department and an assistant district attorney. All staff and volunteers also are required to undergo Darkness to Light training, given by Harmony Home.

Crisis Center primarily serves adult victims; it also serves their children, but the nonprofit doesn’t respond to calls regarding children.

“Harmony Home has similar call system to us, so sometimes we will get calls from law enforcement to respond to a minor and then we have them reach out to Harmony Home. We also reach out to Harmony Home just to make sure that a patient does have somebody respond to them,” Teixeira said.

Damariz Medina, prevention education specialist, has been through the training.

“I thought the training was really helpful because it teaches you what you can do in certain situations, or just teaches you different things that come up when you get called out. I have been called out since I took the test and finished with the class,” Medina said.

She said she was pretty nervous the first time she was called out by herself.

“But I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be OK. I’ve got this.’ It’s very good being able to help somebody when they were when they needed it the most,” Medina said.

She added that it’s beneficial to provide this support.

“I think it’s very important because that person is very scared to be there. They’re very scared and they don’t know what to expect, so having someone there with them to help them go through the process … and know what resources are available to them is very important and very helpful as well,” Medina said.