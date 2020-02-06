WARMING UP: Storm leaves ice, accidents

Temperatures are expected to warm up this weekend to the 60’s and 70’s, a welcome change from snow and ice that left roads hazardous on both Wednesday and Thursday and shut down schools and some businesses.

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said that OPD responded to about 30 weather-related calls Wednesday night in addition to the 51 other weather-related incidents since snow started falling in Odessa late Tuesday.

By Thursday, OPD responded to more than 80 weather-related incidents including three collisions on Interstate 20 and three near Billy Hext Road. One of the collisions on Wednesday night involved an 18 wheeler that shut down I-20 until Thursday morning. LeSueur detailed that none of the reported weather related incidents resulted in fatalities or life threatening injuries.

Gene Powell, the public information officer for the Odessa district at the Texas Department of Transportation, said TxDOT started treating the roads before the storm started and although weather is projected to get better, he still urges drivers to pay attention. It’s still wet enough to hydroplane, he said and there is always a chance for ice.

Julie Phillipson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Midland, said that snowfall ranged from about six to eight inches of snow with some places getting closer to 10 inches in the Midland and Odessa area. The highest amount in the area was a reported 12 inches of snow in Snyder.

With the snow melting and temperature warming up to around 40 degrees Thursday, the next couple of nights are projected to stay cold, Phillipson said but, “By the end of the weekend we’re gonna be up into the 60’s and 70’s again, so the snow will be pretty much all gone by Sunday.”

Drivers are advised to take their time if they are on the roads around sunrise or sunset especially on bridges and overpasses, Phillipson said.

Wednesday’s snowmelt left patches of icy roads on Thursday and freezing temperatures are projected to create more ice on Midland and Odessa roads.

Students in Odessa were treated to the rare snow day. Both Wednesday and Thursday were snow days and Ector County ISD’s website at ectorcountyisd.org featured Tweeted photos of students and teachers enjoying the days off and the snow.