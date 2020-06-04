Odessa, Midland Chambers partner to boost local economy

The “Buy the Basin” campaign was officially relaunched during a news conference at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Thursday with officials from both Chambers, Midland Mayor Patrick Payton, Odessa City Councilman Dewey Bryant and other local business owners in attendance.

“We always like the opportunities for the Odessa and Midland chambers to come together,” Odessa Chamber of Commerce CEO Renee Henderson Earls said. “This is a perfect partnership to remind people to buy the Basin not only for Odessa and Midland but for the area towns as well. We want people to reinvest your money here.”

That reinvestment in the local economy is something that the leaders who spoke Thursday placed a major emphasis on.

A June 2020 study from The Perryman Group detailed that a job would be created in the area if people spent another 49 cents at a retail store, 23 cents at a local restaurant and 37 cents for personal services.

The study also states that an increase in local purchases to levels seen in other areas would lead to an estimated $2.4 billion increase in direct spending.

Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, was in attendance and also provided the numbers for the study during the launch of the original ‘Buy the Basin’ campaign in the 1990s.

He added that the emphasis on the local economy was even more important given the events of the pandemic as well as the price of oil in the Permian Basin.

“I really commend the two chambers for putting this together as effective and quickly as they have because it’s just so important to the entire region that we look at and try to do everything we can to be able to work through this,” Perryman said.

Bryant emphasized a similar sentiment.

“I think this is really important for the Basin,” Bryant said. “This is about our local businesses, local owners, it’s our friends, our neighbors and our jobs. It’s important that we jumpstart this process and there’s no better way than concentrating from buying from within our communities and helping us move forward.”

In his remarks, Patrick Payton also touched on coming together as a region and says that this initiative is just “the tip of the iceberg” in terms of extending the Permian Basin’s influence.

“One of the ways that we do that is that we make sure throughout the Basin all of us are supporting one another,” he said. “It’s not a Midland issue or an Odessa issue. It includes all of us and it even spans into New Mexico in many matters.”

Seeing that support from local officials is also something that stands out for Midland businesswoman Susie Hitchcock-Hall and president and CEO of Susie’s South Forty Confections, Inc.

“I think it’s awesome,” she said. “I felt like this is appropriate and timely. This is typical of Midland-Odessa and that’s what they do.”

The new campaign is also a way to come full circle for many of the officials involved in the process. A similar campaign with the same name started up in the early 1990s and Henderson Earls even had the original shirt from the campaign as well as an Odessa American article about the initial launch.

The updated logo conveys reflects the new ways that business is done as technology is updated. Given the circumstances, she added that perfect timing to revive the campaign with an updated look.

“With the downfall in the economy and with COVID requiring businesses to think differently and offer curbside service, takeout and online purchasing, it just all came together,” she said.