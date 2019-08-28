  • August 28, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 28

Quick Hits Aug. 28

Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 6:30 am

Quick Hits Aug. 28

Health Fair

The eighth annual Health Fair Fundraiser benefiting the Southside Senior Center has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

The event is open to the public.

For more information, call 337-5281.

 

Auditions

Odessa College Theatre has scheduled "A Doll's House" auditions at 6 p.m. today and Thursday at the Globe Theater, 2308 Shakespeare Road.

The production by Henrik Ibsen and adapted by Kendall Kiker are open to all OC faculty, staff, and students.

For more information, call 335-6818.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/jek6q2c

 

Free health education seminar

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 515 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a free health education seminar, "Irregular Menstrual Bleeding: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment," from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dr. Leela S. Pillarisetty, OB/GYN and educator for Texas Tech University, will be the speaker.

Learn the causes of irregular bleeding and what treatment options are available.

Dinner will be provided.

RSVP is required. Go online to RSVP or call 582-8796.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y63gjkpw

 

Heroes Banquet

The Salvation Army of Odessa, 810 E. 11th St., has scheduled the annual Odessa Heroes Banquet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The fundraiser honors local community heroes while raising funds for the emergency shelter program.

Sponsorships may be purchased online or by check. All funds raised will support The Salvation Army of Odessa’s Shelter with food, furnishings and repairs.

For more information, tickets or to donate, call 332-0738 or email Felicita.Martinez@uss.salvationarmy.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6aga96w or tinyurl.com/y4ej5qun

 

Women Empowerment Bootcamp

The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 19, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Self Defense Class, today; Wellness Cooking Class, Sept. 5, 19; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Go online for reservations or for more information, call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd

