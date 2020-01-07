Quick Hits Jan. 7, 2020

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offers a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

Master Gardener Classes

Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2.

Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland.

Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.

The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin.

Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more.

Pre-registration is required.

To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

Fundraiser

Birthright of Odessa will be celebrating its 35th anniversary with a special evening featuring Matthew West from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at MCM Grandé Hotel and FUNDome, 6201 E. Business I-20.

General admission is $50 and Faith Sponsorship is $500 for four tickets.

For event co-sponsor or event underwriter information, call 228-3129.

