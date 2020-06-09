Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang set to attend 2-day event in Dallas

The group will be in Dallas for a two-day feed that’s designated for the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The event will take place at Forester Athletic Complex. There are currently 250 members in the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang.

The nonprofit organization is made up of volunteer members who are local businessmen volunteering as ambassadors for the Odessa and surrounding cities.

Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang President Bill Bowden said he received the call about the upcoming event as recently as Saturday.

“They called us up on Saturday night and asked us if we could the event and help out,” Bowden said. “Usually, we don’t do things on such short notices. Usually it’s about a week before we do anything, but we’ve put our work together and we have enough people to come up. We just ask for donations. We would really appreciate it.”

The event is to feed the law enforcement in the area. Bowden said there are “about 350 of them up there,” and it will take place at the Forester Athletic Complex of Military Parkway.

Bowden said donations are always accepted.

“What we’re doing, we’re asking for donations and if people want to donate, they can donate to the Odessa Chuck Wagon committee.”

Bowden said they are expecting to take about 11 or 12 members up to Dallas.