  • March 10, 2020

Big Bend Seminar Series to explore where energy and conservation meet

Big Bend Seminar Series to explore where energy and conservation meet

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 4:11 pm

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 4:11 pm

ALPINE Residents of West Texas are invited to attend a free seminar on March 18 that will explore development by design, where energy and conservation meet.

Each seminar in the series will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Espino Conference Center at Sul Ross State University in Alpine.

Seminar attendees March 18 will hear from subject matter experts Joseph Kiesecker with The Nature Conservancy and Melinda Taylor from the University of Texas.

Joseph Kiesecker is lead scientist for The Nature Conservancy’s global land and water conservation program. He is a leader in developing guidance to balance energy and infrastructure demands with environmental conservation. He has also been at the forefront of moving development and mitigation planning to a landscape scale. He pioneered the Conservancy’s Development by Design approach, an initiative that seeks to improve development planning through the incorporation of predictive modeling to provide solutions that benefits conservation goals and development objectives and directs its implementation in over a dozen countries around the world.

Melinda Taylor is a senior lecturer at the University of Texas School of Law, where she teaches courses on environmental and energy law, including the environmental impacts of energy development. She founded the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center for Energy, Law, and Business and was the first executive director of the center. Prior to U.T. Law, Taylor directed the Ecosystem Restoration Program for the Environmental Defense Fund.

The seminar is the second in a series designed to engage a broad constituency of Big Bend community members to better inform them on recent energy projections, potential impacts on communities and conservation values, and to develop creative strategies to conserve the unique resources and communities of the region. A seminar that had been scheduled on Feb. 5 was cancelled due to weather and re-scheduled for April 22.

The topic for that one will be Potential Community Impacts from Energy Development: What to Expect and How to Prepare. The keynote speakers are David Iannelli of Hudson Pacific and Mike Teague of Adamantine Energy.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 4:11 pm.

