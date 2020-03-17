  • March 17, 2020

Odessa, Midland report 0 cases - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa, Midland report 0 cases

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:31 pm

Odessa, Midland report 0 cases oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Very little information is coming out of Odessa and Midland other than there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

Both cities will not release how many have been tested and found negative for the virus sweeping the country.

City of Odessa, Ector County and Medical Center Hospital officials as well as the Ector County Health Department officials will not answer questions but rather refer all questions to the city’s public information officer.

A news release sent Tuesday details that the Ector County Health Department has gone to appointment only and only one person is allowed to accompany patients. They will not allow walk-ins at all. Call 432-498-4141 for an appointment.

The release detailed that the number of people tested in Ector County will not be released nor will the number of quarantined.

Tests are being conducted by private labs, as well as a Public Health Lab in Lubbock. These labs are also reading the tests. The turnaround time is 24-48 hours for the Public Health Lab in Lubbock.

It also detailed that ORMC and MCH are not cancelling elective surgeries.

As far as public gatherings, City and County officials can make their own decision based on the community spread. Best practice is to follow CDC guidelines, and the CDC recommendation is to avoid gatherings of 50 or more for the next 8 weeks.

The release also detailed that another news release would be issued in 48 hours.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:31 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
69°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: WNW at 7mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 53°
Clouds early, some clearing late. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 76°/Low 52°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 69°/Low 43°
Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]