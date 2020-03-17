Odessa, Midland report 0 cases

Very little information is coming out of Odessa and Midland other than there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

Both cities will not release how many have been tested and found negative for the virus sweeping the country.

City of Odessa, Ector County and Medical Center Hospital officials as well as the Ector County Health Department officials will not answer questions but rather refer all questions to the city’s public information officer.

A news release sent Tuesday details that the Ector County Health Department has gone to appointment only and only one person is allowed to accompany patients. They will not allow walk-ins at all. Call 432-498-4141 for an appointment.

The release detailed that the number of people tested in Ector County will not be released nor will the number of quarantined.

Tests are being conducted by private labs, as well as a Public Health Lab in Lubbock. These labs are also reading the tests. The turnaround time is 24-48 hours for the Public Health Lab in Lubbock.

It also detailed that ORMC and MCH are not cancelling elective surgeries.

As far as public gatherings, City and County officials can make their own decision based on the community spread. Best practice is to follow CDC guidelines, and the CDC recommendation is to avoid gatherings of 50 or more for the next 8 weeks.

The release also detailed that another news release would be issued in 48 hours.