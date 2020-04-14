  • April 14, 2020

City Council passes COVID-19 Emergency Item

City Council passes COVID-19 Emergency Item

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 8:16 pm

By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa’s City Council on Tuesday multiple items including an emergency item that approved Odessa Development Corporation’s reimbursement of $48,814.76 to Westech Seal Inc for manufacturing COVID-19 items.

Although the emergency item wasn’t on the agenda, a notice was added online on Monday underneath the agenda packet on the city website.

Odessa Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Director Wesley Burnett said that the money was for clear polycarbonate, which he said, “is related to intubation protection chambers for first responders and for people on the front line doing some of the testing and some of the intubations for COVID-19.”

“They’re working to use that same material for some of the possibly drive-thru testing or some of the testing so the testers can stand in a protective booth.”

He said that intubation and testing causes sneezing and coughs so it’s another protective layer.

“We were asked if we could help with that and get the materials and ODC stepped up and said they could do that.”

He said that it could keep employees working and thought it was related to the ODC purpose “because it was manufacturing and shop retention.

“We bought the materials and they donated the labor and the assembly. There won’t be any cost to the hospitals.”

He said that the materials will go to Odessa Regional Medical Center and Medical Center Hospital.

Mayor David Turner said that the item was an emergency because, “It’s for covid (COVID-19) and it’s for first responders, because right now, you can’t find anything like N95’s and so if they can manufacture something locally it makes it a lot easier right now because you could make it yourself instead of having to buy it.”

He said that if they did not approve the item on Tuesday, it would have to wait two weeks.

City Council talked with Burnett about ODC expenses during the April 6 work session and ODC had met after that to discuss the purchase.

City Council also approved Odessa Fire Rescue’s purchase of four automatic CPR devices for $79,175 and their replacement of 33 sets of Personal Protective Equipment for $78,001.

 

 

Other Action:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Approved City Council Emergency Meeting minutes, March 30.

>> Approved City Council Work Session minutes, April 7.

>> Accepted grant funding from Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility No. 2891, and appropriating the funds to Odessa Fire Rescue. (Resolution)

>> Approved professional services agreement with KDC Associates. (Resolution)

>> Accepted state dollars from JRAC for trauma funding due to Odessa Fire Rescue meeting all criteria for trauma dollars for $13,484. (Resolution)

>> Approved the purchase for four Lucas automatic CPR devices for $79,175.

>> Approved the purchase of NIBIN Cartridge Acquisition & Triage Package for the Odessa Police Department. ($218,858)

>> Approved the purchase of 33 sets of personal protective equipment for $78,001.

>> Approved the purchase for the remodel of Fire Station No. 2 for $75,382.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Approved the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Planned Developmen0t-Retail-One (PD-R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Lane and Faudree Road.)  (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

ORDINANCE

>> Approved establishing signalized intersections, speed limits, reduced speed school zones and prohibited parking zones.   (First Approval)

RESOLUTION

>> Tabled adoption of revised Master Thoroughfare Plan (MTP). 

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourned

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

