Quick Hits Mar. 1

Ceremony

Mayor David Turner has scheduled a proclamation ceremony, “Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Appreciation Day,” as many agencies will be honored with a certificate at 10 a.m. Friday in the lobby of the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave.

The Odessa Forum will provide refreshments. They will also provide goodie boxes for those first responders work nights or different shifts.

For more information, call Brenda Norman at 366-4881 or 528-2674.

Leadership event

The annual 2020 Sewell Leadership event has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Speakers will be John Maxwell, Susan Salgado, Jeff Henderson and local community leaders.

Go online for tickets.

Summit

The U.S. Small Business Administration has scheduled a “Military and Veteran Entrepreneur Summit” from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 18 at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave., Las Cruces, N.M.

This free event will connect veterans, transitioning service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses with resources and information that will help them start and grow their small businesses.

Eli Crane, former Navy SEAL and owner of Bottle Breacher (as seen on Shark Tank) will deliver the morning keynote address. During lunch, Kevin J. Bartlett, National Judge Advocate at the American Legion, and Scott Denniston, executive director of the National Veteran Small Business Coalition, will deliver remarks.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions on entrepreneurship resources, accessing capital, government contracting, and small business tips for military spouses. Participants will also be able to learn more about the support SBA provides to aspiring and established small businesses, and network with other successful veteran-owned small businesses.

Go online for more information about the Military and Veteran Entrepreneur Summit or to register.

Rig count

The rig count in the Permian Basin was up two this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 411 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 466 rigs were active in the region.

Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down one from last week at 790 rigs. A year ago, 1038 rigs were active. The count shows that 678 rigs sought oil, down one from the previous week, and 110 explored for natural gas, unchanged from the previous week.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.

The regional benchmark Plains-West Texas Intermediate Posting ended Friday at $41.25 per barrel, down $8.50 from last Friday’s close. National benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $44.76 per barrel, down $8.62 from the previous week.

