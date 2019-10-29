Evangelism called for

The new president of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth said Tuesday that membership in Texas churches is decreasing even as population booms in the Lone Star State and he challenged 679 messengers, or delegates, to the annual meeting of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention to become more evangelical.

Speaking in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, host church for the two-day event, Dr. Adam Greenway said, “The number of people committed to Jesus in a saving way is fading and candidly, the number of churches that are holding fast to the faith appears to be receding, not growing.

“Cooperation and evangelism are inextricably linked and we must come together for the sake of reaching Texas and the nation with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Greenway cited the story in Luke 5:17-25 of a paralyzed man ‘s four friends bringing him to be healed by Jesus, lowering him through the roof when they couldn’t get close and then having their faith confirmed by seeing the man be healed and walk.

“Would to God that we had the same kind of commitment to the Great Commission,” he said. “We could do a lot of things for the kingdom. How many of us have given up on evangelism and allowed the satanic schemes of the enemy to succeed?

“One hundred percent of those you do not share Christ with will not respond and 100 percent of those you do not invite to church will not respond.”

Greenway told the audience of about 1,000, including messengers’ family members and other guests, that the paralyzed man’s friends were a good illustration of the meeting’s theme, “Who’s Your One?”

“One friend would not have been enough,” he said. “It took one on each corner of the mat to bring this man to Jesus and they could have left him on the side of the road and said, ‘Better luck next time.’ But they had their one and they wanted to get him to Jesus because they knew if they could, something incredible might happen. Do we have the same kind of commitment?”

Greenway said people “have a remarkable capacity” of finding ways to do the things they want to do and of making excuses for things they do not. “It can be hot, cold or raining and man, it doesn’t bother us one bit,” he said.

“We’ll stand for hours on end to cheer on our favorite team. We must come together for the sake of reaching Texas and the nation with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Every person who dies lost and separated because of their sins is literally separated from God in a lake of fire. It ought to break our hearts.”

At 41, Greenway became the youngest president in the seminary’s history with his appointment last February.

“I’m suspicious of those who go around today, claiming to have the divine gift of healing,” he said. “If I had the supernatural gift of healing like Jesus, I would go to every hospital and nursing home, not stadiums, trying to charge funds.”

Greenway spoke following the convention sermon by the Rev. Andrew Hebert, lead pastor at Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo, and after the election of the Rev. Kie Bowman, pastor of Hyde Park Baptist Church in Austin, to succeed High Pointe Baptist Church Pastor Juan Sanchez of Austin as SBTC president for 2019-20.

Convention Communications Director Gary Ledbetter of Grapevine said the distance to Odessa from the more populous areas of the state was probably the reason that more messengers, 1,027, took part in last year’s annual meeting in Houston. “The distance, I think, was daunting for some,” Ledbetter said.