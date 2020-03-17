  • March 17, 2020

Friends Helping Friends

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 2:58 pm

Friends Helping Friends By Elizabeth Fuhrman

As the coronavirus sweeps across the nation, day to day lives are changing quickly and drastically.

Schools are closing, businesses are telling employees to stay home indefinitely and basic necessities such as soap are flying off the shelves. However, one local woman is sharing kindness amid the panic.

Cindy Weir-Nutter, a private practice attorney in Odessa, is encouraging others to care for one another.

“Though we are all facing a change in lifestyle, it’s important to remember the seniors, single parents and children who may be facing different struggles,” she said via phone.

She added that seniors may have difficulty getting to stores to get groceries or vital prescriptions while single parents required to return to work may be at loss in terms of childcare. Nutter has planted a seed to begin helping these individuals.

While most are faced with the importance of social distancing to limit the spread of the disease, Nutter is being social and getting those in need of help without physical interaction. Her solution was creating a Facebook group called “Friends Helping Friends,” a virtual meeting place for the community.

“So many people want to help, but don’t know how,” Nutter said about the page. The Facebook group acts as a tool to direct people to those who need assistance and how exactly to help them.

Nutter is suggesting grocery and supply delivery to those who can’t make it to the store or shouldn’t be out in public due to age and health concerns. She is also looking to connect people who need childcare solutions as not every parent is able to stay home currently.

“We’re engaging people in creating their own groups,” Nutter said. “The page is a place to connect to those who need your aid and finding out how to best help. A simple trip to store or watching someone’s child for a few hours could make a world of difference for someone.”

With the page acting as a middle-man for the community, those physically close to or best capable of helping these individuals can be connected.

“We don’t want anyone to feel helpless,” Nutter shared. The page also is a place of emotional support as people are welcome to share their concerns and know they are not alone at this time. Join the group “Friends Helping Friends” to find out how you can help.

