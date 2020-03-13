  • March 13, 2020

Spring break camp showcase set

Spring break camp showcase set

  • Permian Playhouse Spring Break Camp

    Ben Powell

    Walking through one of their scenes, 8-year-old Brayden Underwood, who plays Donkey in the 'Shrek' play, walks around the stage as his character takes flight, as 8-year-old Roxie Reed, who plays the little old lady that sells Donkey, and two of Lord Farquaad's guards, played by 7-year-old Sadie Homestad and 8-year-old Hannah Holland, watch in disbelief as Donkey begins to talk and take flight.

    The Permian Playhouse continues its over 25 year long tradition of holding a Spring Break Theater Camp with activities for kids such as puppet creating, dancing, music, theater, and art classes. At the end of the week, the students will have a chance to show off what they have learned during their showcase at 6:30 p.m. 

Posted: Friday, March 13, 2020 4:00 am

Spring break camp showcase set By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Youngsters will put on a showcase of what they’ve learned during the Permian Playhouse’s Spring Break Camp at 6:30 p.m. today.

There is no charge. The playhouse is located at 310 W. 42nd St.

Camp Director Zale Harwell said the camp includes children from 4 to 11 years old.

“… What they do is they have five different classes they’re going to, and like the one you see here, they’re learning dance. They also have music. They have puppets. They have theater and the other one is an art. They’re all tied together, like I said. They’re learning pieces and parts of a little showcase, so come Friday (today) they can show their parents what they’ve been doing,” Harwell said.

Harwell said this is the first time he has headed up one of the camps.

“This has been a lot of fun. This is the first one of these I’ve ever done and it’s really well done, really well organized. From the moment they get dropped off to the moment they get picked up they’ve got something to do, they’ve got somewhere to be. They’re always engaged and doing. I’ve been following them around kind of like a mother hen making sure they’re having fun and everything’s good, no one’s hurt, or sick, or upset …,” Harwell said.

He added that the children are all enjoying and all learning something.

“There’s five groups. Each group has two older kids that watch over them,” Harwell said.

Each station they go to has two older youngsters that are teaching them, “so when they’re in their classes they have their two teachers and their two counselors,” he said.

He added that the youngsters have picked up on all the components fast.

Serenity Gandy, an 11-year-old fifth grader at Ireland Elementary School, said she likes everything about the camp.

“It teaches me how to be more confident and stuff,” Gandy said.

Kiara Granado, an 8-year-old third-grader at Compass Academy Charter School, said this is her first time attending and it’s cool.

Granado said she has enjoyed hanging out with friends the most.

Caedan Harwell, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Montessori Mastery School of Odessa, said he is part of two different Kaleidoscope companies and he found the camp participants to be very talented.

“Of course every child is talented,” Caedan Harwell said. “You just have to find out what their talent is and show them how to use it. You just experiment you have them try out different scenes. You see if they if they’re good at singing, dancing, or acting and once you find out what they do you just work on their craft.”

Caedan Harwell said he has enjoyed getting to know the children.

“And not just that, but when they realize that they’re succeeding and that their scene is going well they just get really happy and they just light up,” he said.

Nichi Vanderford is the board president of Permian Playhouse. She said registration for the summer camps is coming up offering a variety of different productions.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

