ICA pledges disaster relief in Bahamas

The Investment Corporation of America is stepping up to make a sizable contribution to the American Red Cross after Hurricane Dorian left devastating damage in the Bahamas.

ICA CEO John Bushman has pledged $100,000 to relief efforts on behalf of all ICA team members.

“Any time there’s a disaster of this magnitude, where people have lost lives and lost property, there’s so much devastation,” ICA Vice President Barry Marks told media Monday during the check presentation. “We feel the need to reach out in a tangible way to try to relieve some of that suffering.”

Tracy Austin, American Red Cross executive director of the Permian Basin Chapter, said the organization expects to spend about $15 million on the relief operation.

“A lot of people from the Bahamas came to America as evacuees and so we set up shelters and had feeding stations available for them, disaster mental health care and also disaster health care,” she said. “There are relief efforts on the ground there through our international arm of the Red Cross, and also we have people that we’re housing and taking care of here so it’s really a dual effort. This money is invaluable in helping those people that have been affected by this storm.”

ICA previously gave $100,000 for victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, in addition to giving that same amount to help those who were affected by the mass shooting in Odessa just weeks later.

Marks said ICA cares more than just about business.

“…it’s about trying to be good citizens of this community and this country and this world,” he said.