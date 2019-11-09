Quick Hits Nov. 9

Ceremony

Crescent Park Baptist Church, 3002 E. University Ave., has scheduled a flag retirement ceremony honoring the U.S. flag and veterans who have served this country from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call 269-0151.

ON THE NET

>> crescentpark.org

Concert

The Sul Ross State University Communiversity Band will present a concert honoring veterans and their families at 2 p.m. Sunday in James Rooney Memorial Park, Fort Stockton.

Pecos County veteran’s organizations have organized a picnic barbecue that runs from noon to 5 p.m.

The concert features SRSU Voice/Choir Professor Andrew Alegría as soloist and guest conductor, as well as a flute section feature, U.S. Armed Forces medley, marches, and works by American composers.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y5hvadbu

City Parks wants to know

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is preparing a Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan that includes an Athletic and Sports Strategic Plan component; and would like resident participation in the planning process.

The Master Plan guides the development and operation of parks, open space, urban landscapes, and athletics in the city.

District public meetings are scheduled as follows.

Nov. 20: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. District 4 Public Meeting at Lawndale Community Building, 9201 Rainbow Drive.

Nov. 21: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. District 5 Public Meeting at Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St.

Online survey will be available through Dec. 1.

Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. i-Pad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation.

For more information, call Steve Patton, Director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation at 368-3548 or email spatton@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS