Vintage Deluxe ready for large showing at vinyl and comic show

Vintage Deluxe manager Apryl Patino said there’s a rumor floating around that there will be a line of people waiting outside the front door of the shop this weekend.

The antique store is expecting between 200 and 300 people to attend its vinyl and comic show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Patino said a majority of the vendors will have their own booths set up inside, but depending on the size of those booths some of the merchandise could spill out into the parking lot.

“The fact that we are able to host something like this and bring everyone together is pretty cool,” Patino said. “They tend to like everything else that’s in our shop. It all works out.”

Vintage Deluxe owner Keith Camp, who lives in Kerrville, plans to be at the store on Friday to help put the finishing touches on the vinyl and comic show.

The 52-year-old Odessan said there be two more additional record vendors and more than 1,000 comics brought into the store this weekend.

“It should be a really good showing for the people coming out to see us,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to be a big turnout and I feel like we are going to have some really great stuff there for people.”

Camp said the vinyl and comic show will have items in all price ranges.

The store owner said that’s reflective of the shop’s day-to-day operations.

“We got records that are kind of expensive to records that are a dollar or $5,” Camp said. “There’s something for people that don’t have much money, all the way to the serious collector. It’s the same with the comics and collectibles in the store. There will be cheap comics, but then also comics that are $100 apiece.”

Patino said it’s special to see people that have a shared interest interact with each other.

“There’s money that people invest into this and they grow into it more,” she said. “It’s not just something that’s popular right now that they are into. It’s something they’re fully involved in.”