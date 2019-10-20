Quick Hits Oct. 20

Meeting

The Odessa Retired Teachers has scheduled a meeting starting with refreshments at 1 p.m. Monday at the Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.

For information, email karen.telck@att.net.

Concert

Odessa High School Choir Fall Concert has been scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 Dotsy Ave.

Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Recycle Fashion Show

Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled the fifth annual Recycle Fashion Show featuring Guest Judge Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Marriott Odessa.

Sponsorship tables are available.

For tickets or more information, call Alma Angeles at 335-4686.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6xr6q35

Take Back Day

The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition has scheduled Odessa-National DEA Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave.

Bring unused and expired prescription drugs for safe and anonymous disposal.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3x4fr9b

Dia De Los Muertos

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Dia De Los Muertos Community Art Day from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

There will be a screening of the movie "Coco" (12:30 p.m.), hands-on art activities, performances, music by Mariachi Armonia and refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call 550-9696 ext. 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

Film Festival

The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for Nov. 21-23.

The opening night gala (Nov. 21) will be held at the Ellen Noel Art Museum.

Film screenings Nov. 22-23 will be held at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College.

This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).

Go online for schedule information and festival passes.

ON THE NET

>> wtxfilmfest.org

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS