Quick Hits Oct. 20

Meeting
The Odessa Retired Teachers has scheduled a meeting starting with refreshments at 1 p.m. Monday at the Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd.
The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.
For information, email karen.telck@att.net.
Concert
Odessa High School Choir Fall Concert has been scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 Dotsy Ave.
Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.
Recycle Fashion Show
Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled the fifth annual Recycle Fashion Show featuring Guest Judge Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Marriott Odessa.
Sponsorship tables are available.
For tickets or more information, call Alma Angeles at 335-4686.
ON THE NET
Take Back Day
The Midessa Community Alliance Coalition has scheduled Odessa-National DEA Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Odessa Police Department, 205 N. Grant Ave.
Bring unused and expired prescription drugs for safe and anonymous disposal.
ON THE NET
Dia De Los Muertos
Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Dia De Los Muertos Community Art Day from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
There will be a screening of the movie "Coco" (12:30 p.m.), hands-on art activities, performances, music by Mariachi Armonia and refreshments.
The event is free and open to the public.
For information, call 550-9696 ext. 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org.
ON THE NET
Film Festival
The fourth annual West Texas Film Festival has been scheduled for Nov. 21-23.
The opening night gala (Nov. 21) will be held at the Ellen Noel Art Museum.
Film screenings Nov. 22-23 will be held at the Jack Rodgers Fine Art Center at Odessa College.
This year’s festival will feature documentaries, shorts, animation and features, as well as a special screening of Peter Berg’s feature film, Friday Night Lights (2004).
Go online for schedule information and festival passes.
ON THE NET
>> FROM STAFF REPORTS