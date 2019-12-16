Spire lighting set

After some unexpected hurdles, Odessa Arts will inaugurate the newest addition to the city’s public art collection with the lighting of the Odessa Spire.

The structure — which measures 109 feet, 7 3/4 inches — will be the tallest public art structure in West Texas.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. today at 820 N. Maple Ave.

The project had its root in the 2014 Public Art Master Plan for the City of Odessa, according to Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham.

“During that process, we had many community gatherings and asked community members what they wanted to see in terms of public art for Odessa,” Ham said. “At almost every single meeting, somebody would stand up and say, ‘I want you to do something with the old Cloth World tower. It’s a piece of our history that’s sitting there dilapidated and abandoned. It’s a big eyesore, but we don’t want it torn down. We want it reinvented.’”

That the structure was part of a commercial property was just the first obstacle that had to be overcome, Ham said.

“The public art plan calls for art to be sited on city property,” he said. “As an entity that gets funding from the City of Odessa, we can’t spend money on art for a private business. Cloth World was in a shopping center owned by somebody else.

“Austin Keith of Pinkie’s and Dick Gillham talked to the property owner and he donated the sign to the City of Odessa. At that point, we were now able to commission artwork for the sign.”

After obtaining a $100,000 grant for the project, the next step was selecting an artist, Ham said. Three finalists were selected from an initial field of 75 applicants. The commission went to Philadelphia artist Ray King.

“The minute we saw Ray King’s proposal, we knew that was the winner,” Ham said. “He was the only artist to honor the original architecture and the status symbol that it was, but also move it into the 21st century. He took the old and made it new again.”

Another problem cropped up to not only cause delays, but completely blow the project’s budget, Ham said.

“When we started looking at what shape the structure itself was in, it had been abandoned for about 20 or 30 years. It was untended, there was lead paint, it had not been kept up,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to fix the sign in order to put any art in it. And that was more expensive than we thought.

“We were thinking it would cost us $100,000 to $200,000 to fix it and our first estimates came in at almost $350,000. Luckily, Toby and Sondra Eoff made the first pledge ($100,000) to help us fix the sign. Once they did that, then other donations started pouring in.”

Consultants Dyson + Womack of Los Angeles were hired to be the project managers. Work on the site began Aug. 1. King produced the artwork in his workshop before trucking it to Odessa, arriving with his team in November to begin installation. Most work was completed Dec. 5, though Ham said some software upgrades were still ongoing.

“With the added height, it’s the tallest public art structure in West Texas,” Ham said. “I can see it at my house over five miles away.

“We project the life of this art to be 25 years.”