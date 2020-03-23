  • March 23, 2020

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin hit hard during coronavirus outbreak

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin hit hard during coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Monday, March 23, 2020 2:08 pm

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Among local organizations that have been forced to completely rearrange their normal mode of operation because of the coronavirus pandemic, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin may be one of the hardest hit.

Half of their six locations have been closed indefinitely with the remaining three offering extremely limited services, executive director David Chancellor said.

“We’re going to be open at one location in West Odessa, the Headlee Club (1476 N. Knox Ave.), the Wilkerson Club in Odessa (800 E. 13th St.) and the Taylor Park Club in Midland (1321 S. Goode St.),” Chancellor said. “On a very limited basis, we’re going to help our first responders with child care. We’re using extreme protocols and we’re going to try to be there for first responders.”

Those locations will also serve as distribution sites for the Food-to-Kids program, a partnership with the West Texas Food Bank, from 4-7 p.m. on Fridays.

“If they have children and need food over the weekend, they will drive through and open their trunk,” Chancellor said. “We will put it in their trunk and they will drive away.”

All other services are closed to club members for the foreseeable future. Chancellor said the clubs are soon to be faced with a host of problems.

“We are going to get crushed pretty soon,” he said. “I call it the triple tsunami — the pandemic, the oil prices and the market crash. Everyone’s going to be impacted. Because we receive so little government funding, we’re more dependent on the community. Some nonprofits will get a lot of government funding, some won’t get any.

“When we come out of this, we want to keep operating. We’re having to make drastic cuts right now proactively. We’re going to go to a bare-bones staff. In the Permian Basin, we have 90 employees. Then you have the question of when you go to reopen, are they going to be there in three months or through the summer. You don’t know.”

Chancellor said Boys & Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin receives just four percent of its funding from government agencies. Among activities cancelled because of the outbreak are the spring volleyball and flag football leagues.

“Our sports leagues are canceled and that revenue,” he said. “Our $20-per-month membership fee may not seem a lot, but at 15,000 a month it’s a lot of money. In a lot of ways, we’re going through exactly what the oil-service companies are about to go through.”

Also canceled were two major fundraisers scheduled for May 7 — the Breakfast With Champions in Odessa and the Greatest Show on Earth gala in Midland.

“We had to pay deposits that are nonrefundable,” Chancellor said. “Since we’re not going to have the fundraiser, we had to offer to return any monies that were donated. We had to offer that.

“Some have said they want it back. Some have said no, we can keep it.”

Chancellor said the situation calls for even more fiscal responsibility and belt tightening.

“We hope we are going to be very good stewards of our monies and we are going into survival mode,” he said. “All the sources of our revenue are going to be cut. United Way’s going to really be tough. Our foundations that are portfolios have fallen.

“Our government grants, the little we have, are performance-based grants. If you’re not serving 900 kids a day, you’re not going to get reimbursed for those expenses.”

Compounding matters, Chancellor said, is such programs will become more in demand.

“The thing about the nonprofits is the need in the coming months is going to be greater,” he said. “I’ve never been through a pandemic and I’ve never seen where the oil and the markets all together take a hit. It’s a challenging time.

“I’m less worried about the pandemic more about the long-term economy. The world economy, the national economy and our local economy, all those factors. I’m not trying to be a doomsayer. We’re tough. We’re going to make it through it, but these are challenging times right now.”

