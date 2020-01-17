Drive To Success to kick off

All Odessa College students, faculty and staff, as well as Drive To Success program sponsors Rosa’s Café, Taco Villa, Lone Star Instrumentation, University of Texas Permian Basin and Sewell Family of Companies, will gather for the Spring Kick-Off Ceremony for the 12th Annual Drive to Success.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be held in the main gym of the Odessa College Sports Center.

The celebration will feature music, interactive games, performances by the four-time National Champions OC Blues Dance Team and random drawing prize giveaways.

Each year at the finale of the program, one OC student will earn a brand-new Ford Mustang, while others will earn cash awards up to $1,000. This innovative incentive program encourages and provides opportunities for OC students to become fully involved in academic and social activities on- and off-campus, help them to become more successful in their college careers.

The level of a student’s involvement determines the number of Drive to Success “points” they can earn, with each point representing another entry into the final random drawing for the new Ford Mustang. Additionally, the top five-point earners also qualify for cash prizes of $1,000, $350, and $150, a news release said.