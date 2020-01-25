Sex trafficking confronted

MIDLAND Fighting sex trafficking and sheltering the victims is a problematic equation, but it’s one that Reflection Ministries is more than willing to undertake.

Having been trafficked herself as a Dallas teenager, founder-CEO Lisa Bownds has overseen the recent establishment of a 25-acre village at an undisclosed location here to house victims for up to two years as they “go through a journey of healing, hope and wellness,” she said.

“Our prime objective is to identify, equip and restore them,” Bownds said. “Since we started in September 2016, we have worked with 27 or 28 for crisis intervention and continued restorative care and to get them to other programs in the United States.”

In stakeholders’ meetings Nov. 7 and Dec. 5, the program raised $50,000 to assist in furnishing four residential cottages and one multipurpose house for counseling, medical care, culinary classes and classes in art, music and sewing.

Noting that Reflection Ministries only works with American citizens, Bownds said 85 percent of the victims in the U.S. are born in this country and that the Permian Basin is one of the top five trafficking regions in the nation.

She said falling prey is much easier than you might expect. Typical targets are girls between ages 12-14 and boys 11-13 who are recruited on the Internet and meet their traffickers at parties or in malls, schools and churches.

“You can buy a boy or girl for $20 up to thousands anywhere in the U.S. that you have access to the Internet and have them delivered to your door within 15 minutes,” she said. “The victims we run across are raped over 15 times a day with the traffickers averaging from $1,000 to $1,500 a day per victim.

“It’s easy for them to make $1 million a year off three victims.”

Bownds said she founded the organization “because it happened to me.”

“I was barely 18, starting my first semester of college,” she said. “I was sold for six months 33 years ago in Denton and Dallas. I told my husband in March 2016 what had happened to me. Traffickers provide clothing, food or emotional support and one thing leads to another.

“It’s a grooming process. Ninety percent have already been abused in some form or fashion. The traffickers introduce them to drugs, alcohol and pornography and say, ‘Oh, I love you! I’m going to take care of you. Your family doesn’t want you anymore. Now you have to pay back your debt and earn your keep.’”

Working with law enforcement, medical providers and groups like CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) Reflection Ministries starts at the most basic level and after the two-year residency does another two years’ work on employment, education and life skills.

“The majority of those who come to us have nothing but the clothes on their backs, no IDs, no Social Security cards and no drivers’ licenses,” Bownds said.

Her organization may be reached through its website at reflectionministries.org or by calling 432-247-1099.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the crime is difficult for law enforcement to deal with because it goes on in an even more clandestine fashion than most other criminal activity. “It’s a bad problem,” Griffis said.

“It’s hard to identify places and individuals. We have done intelligence with other agencies and we watch the strip bars for underage girls.”

Bownds said her group feels a great responsibility in part because there are fewer than 125 beds in Texas and fewer than 1,500 nationally for victims. “We have 11 employees providing 24-7 care,” she said.

“Before, we were putting them at churches for four or five weeks at a time and we have put a camper in the county. The Angel House Crisis Center in Odessa is our No. 1 partner.”

Reflection Ministries’ board members are President Mary Beth Anton, Vice President Lynda Webb, Treasurer Wes Faris, Secretary Chase Gardaphe, Maurice Lopez, Renee Morris, Teresa Ingram and Jill Pennington.