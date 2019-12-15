  • December 15, 2019

Time running out to help the needy

Time running out to help the needy

Empty Stocking Fund still short of $100,000 goal

  • Donations Still Needed

    Mark Rogers

    Volunteer Vyky Castaneda unpacks toy tool sets. Salvation Army staff and volunteers sort through toys for the Angel Tree and the Empty Stocking Fund. The Empty Stocking Fund is in need of donations to help provide a holiday meal and some small toys for under the tree.

What is it?

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Empty Stocking funds enable the Salvation Army to provide toys and food baskets to needy families in Odessa. This year’s goal is $100,000.

 

Posted: Sunday, December 15, 2019 3:00 am

By Casey Dennis

Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez’s Christmas wish is that every child in Odessa has a good meal and a toy under the tree.

“Every child deserves to wake up Christmas morning and feel the joy of Christmas. Empty Stocking provides The Salvation Army with the opportunity to help struggling parents see joy on the face of their children,” Gomez said.

The Empty Stocking Fund, a joint effort of the Salvation Army and Odessa American, is celebrating 25 years and raising almost $2 million for local families.

“Our deadline is just five days away and we are short of the $100,000 that we have set this Christmas season,” OA Editor Laura Dennis said. “We appreciate everyone who has given so far and know that many more will dig deep and help meet this important need in our community.”

The Empty Stocking Fund seeks to raise $100,000 this year to help build holiday food baskets for the needy and to provide small gifts for both seniors and young children. Donate at either the Salvation Army, 810 E. 11th St., or at the Odessa American, which is now located at 700 N. Grant Ave., Suite 800, that’s the 8th floor of the Bank of America building.

Call 332- 0738 or 333-7740. This year, you can also go online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/give/253802/#!/donation/checkout to donate.

Last year the Empty Stocking Fund exceeded the $100,000 goal by $24 and to date has raised almost $2 million since it started in 1995. Last year more than 1,400 children were able to open a gift thanks to both the Empty Stocking Fund and the Angel Tree programs.

Gomez said the Empty Stocking reinforces The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. “Together, these life changing programs provide Christmas assistance to families in need all over Odessa and Ector County. By supporting Empty Stocking, donors can give joy to a child in need during the holiday season,” he added.

Despite an often booming economy there are still families struggling out there.

“In years past, we’ve been in the difficult situation of having to turn down assistance. Fortunately, Christmas has not been one of those times. This year however, The Salvation Army of Odessa is struggling,” Gomez said. “Yearly donations are down. Volunteer hours have seen a decrease. With days left in our campaigns, financial supports to our Red Kettle and the Empty Stocking are a fraction of where they need to be. At times like this all we can do is count on the generosity of our neighbors.”

Dennis said last year there were several business challenges asking for matching donations. “One person made a $30,000 challenge and that helped us tremendously,” Dennis said.

All funds raised stay in Ector County and any leftover funds are used for Odessa Salvation Army programs year round. Odessa Salvation Army Captain Clara Gomez said there are about 250 families who have applied for help and been accepted so far. Others continue to fill out the paperwork needed to be a part of the Empty Stocking.

Daily stories started on Thanksgiving Day in the OA and include real situations of those who have gone through the Empty Stocking Fund process of providing proof of need. The OA uses fake names but real situations.

The OA also runs daily totals to keep up with how much money has been raised and how much is still needed to fill the Empty Stocking. Right before Christmas the funds are used to purchase food and small gifts for children and seniors.

Gomez said the holidays are always happy for everyone and this is a good way for Odessans to give back.

“Thanks to donors who support The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, every year I have the opportunity to see hope in the faces of mom’s, dad’s, aunts, uncles, grandmas and grandpas who come seeking assistance for Christmas,” Gomez said. “Yes, it’s touching to see the children as they react to the generosity of this community but it hits home when I see the parents lose themselves in the joy that their children are expressing.”

Food baskets and gifts are scheduled to be handed out to those who were registered through the Salvation Army on Friday.

