  October 22, 2019

Kooky Karnival coming up this weekend

Kooky Karnival coming up this weekend

If you go

What: Kooky Karnival.

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Barns D and E of the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 2:11 pm

Kooky Karnival coming up this weekend By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

With the end of October comes the tradition of St. John’s Episcopal School’s Kooky Karnival.

The event offers a safe alternative to Halloween and is the major fundraiser for the school that is organized by the Friends of St. John’s, a group of parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles who have a vested interest in a student or students who attend the school.

Last year thousands attended. The event features a fabulous silent auction, along with games, a snowcone truck and game trailer to name a few items.

Friends of St. John’s President Rebecca Grisham said the funds support the classrooms and computer labs. They also have been used to buy SmartBoards and landscaping.

“We subsidize the budget, but we usually use it a lot for classroom enhancement, making sure we have the technology to support our curriculum,” said Nichole Vanderford, the organization’s secretary. “We just did the computer classroom. We were short a couple of computers … so we needed to accommodate that little bit of growth. And while we were adding computers, we went ahead and updated the tables because the tables were foldout tables so we got actual computer tables for a classroom and new headphones.”

“In the past, we’ve used it for playground equipment, but also security. We’ve used funds in the past for cameras, the Raptor system (the visitor check-in system) and also redid the fencing for the property,” Vanderford said.

Abby Bishop, the parliamentarian, said the carnival profited more than $70,000 last year and sold more than 25,000 raffle tickets.

The parents added that all the proceeds from the carnival, which has been held for 36 years, go back into the school.

St. John’s has 168 students in grades preschool 3 through eighth grade.

Kooky Chair Lori Paul said the carnival is family friendly and it’s great for the little ones because there is something for all ages, “plus the food is great.”

“There’s games and prizes for the little ones and there’s games and prizes for bigger ones,” Paul said. Schools and community members outside of St. John’s also get involved.

The planning process and carnival itself spark a family atmosphere.

“We create a community not only within our school, but we have Wi-Fi that has been donated to us so that we can run our various booths and registers. The Kaleidoscope Company (from Permian Playhouse) is coming out and they’re going to be performing some songs for the cake walk. We have a sound system that they’re allowing us to use, so it’s not just the St. John’s community,” Vanderford said.

Paul said graduates from years past get involved by attending the pep rally during the week of Kooky Karnival, donating or being celebrity judges.

“When you’re a part of the St. John’s family … we are always together,” Paul said.

Vanderford noted that the familial bond created by the carnival is an investment in the school and in the success of St. John’s.

“Because without the success of this carnival, we can’t raise the funds that we need to improve the school and the offerings that the school can provide. We’re a small school we have no grandiose ideas of trying to be like Trinity in Midland or anything like that. We want to give our kids a solid foundation,” Vanderford said.

Foust said the carnival builds stronger bonds and gives the children a great work ethic.

“It helps them feel good that they’re doing something for our community and to help build up this school outside of the classroom,” Foust said.

Vanderford added that parents also get a chance to get to know each other. All of the committee members have children who attend St. John’s.

“… I’m a seventh grade parent … It gives me an opportunity to meet other parents, other than the ones that are just simply in my class that I wouldn’t normally know. And also I think … when you’re working in a carnival booth you’re being partnered with parents who you wouldn’t normally be partnered with so you get that opportunity to communicate with them. Then you have a stronger class …,” Vanderford said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

