  • January 10, 2020

Walker, Trevino headline concert - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Walker, Trevino headline concert

La Hacienda site of benefit for mass shooting victims

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Basin Strong

    Courtesy Photos

    Country crooners Clay Walker and Rick Trevino headline concert to benefit the victims of the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa and Midland that left 7 dead and 25 injured.

View all 2 images in gallery.
If You Go
  • What: Black Tie and Boots benefit dinner.
  • When: 5 p.m. Jan. 16.
  • Where: Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
  • Cost: Sponsorship levels at $50,000; $25,000; $10,000; $5,000; and $2,500. Sponsorship levels include a cocktail hour, silent and live auction, tables, and tickets to see Clay Walker.
  • What: Clay Walker with Rick Trevino.
  • When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
  • Where: La Hacienda Event Center, 12600 State Highway 191, Midland, Texas.
  • Cost: General admission tickets are $20. Tickets and a private three-course dinner by the Chuck Wagon Gang can be purchased for $100.
More Information

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 3:45 am

Walker, Trevino headline concert Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A pair of chart-topping country crooners will perform Jan. 16 at La Hacienda to benefit the victims of the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa and Midland that left 7 dead and 25 injured.

Clay Walker and Rick Trevino will perform for the event that will benefit the Odessa Community Foundation’s Aug. 31 Fund, which is being distributed to the families of those killed and to those who were injured.

Walker first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It to You” and followed with his second consecutive No. 1 hit, “Live Until I Die,” his website, claywalker.com, details.

Since then he’s placed 31 titles on Billboard’s singles chart including such additional chart toppers as “Dreaming with my Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make Living,” “This Woman and This Man,” and “Rumor Has It.” He tours extensively and has four platinum-selling albums, signifying sales of a million units, and two gold albums, discs that sold over 500,000 units.

Walker, via his website, details he knew early that he wanted to be a country recording artist. When he was only 16-years-old, and working nights as a desk clerk at a Super 8 Motel, he took a tape of a song he wrote to a nearby radio station. The disc jockey told him it was against corporate policy to play such tapes on the air. “I was heartbroken, but when I left the studio and got in my car–and I remember it was about 6:30 in the morning– as I was driving away from the radio station and he said, ‘Folks, I’m not supposed to do this, but this song is just too good to pass up. This song was written by a hometown boy, his name is Clay Walker!’ He spun it and I could not believe it. It was one of the highlights of my whole career. Even to this day, when I think about the one moment in time, it said to me: ‘This is what you’re going to be!’ That defined it. I knew with no question, that was it.”

Walker, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996, says via his website that he is healthy and has set his mind to overcome MS obstacles. He founded Band Against MS (BAMS) to fight the disease and has raised upwards of $5,000,000 for the cause.

Joining Walker for the Odessa concert is singer Rick Trevino. Like Walker, Trevino has been in the country spotlight for years beginning in 1993 with “Just Enough Rope,” which was the first mainstream country music single that featured English and Spanish versions. The song was included on his debut album Dos Mundos; a self-titled album followed a year later. Trevino has charted 14 singles and recorded seven studio albums. His highest-charting single, “Running Out of Reasons to Run,” in 1996.

The “Hope and Healing Community Concert” tickets are on sale through the Basin Strong website, and are $20 for general admission.

A second ticket option costs $100, and includes a three-course meal before the show.

A Boots and Black Tie benefit dinner has also been scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott and Convention Center. The benefit dinner will be emceed by CBS 7’s Jay Hendricks and Shelby Landgraf, and will include a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, dinner, and tickets to the concert.

Sponsorships are available for purchase and start at $2,500. After the event, attendees will be bused to La Hacienda for the concert.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, January 10, 2020 3:45 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
51°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 30°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

sunday

weather
High 65°/Low 40°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]