Walker, Trevino headline concert

A pair of chart-topping country crooners will perform Jan. 16 at La Hacienda to benefit the victims of the Aug. 31 mass shooting in Odessa and Midland that left 7 dead and 25 injured.

Clay Walker and Rick Trevino will perform for the event that will benefit the Odessa Community Foundation’s Aug. 31 Fund, which is being distributed to the families of those killed and to those who were injured.

Walker first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It to You” and followed with his second consecutive No. 1 hit, “Live Until I Die,” his website, claywalker.com, details.

Since then he’s placed 31 titles on Billboard’s singles chart including such additional chart toppers as “Dreaming with my Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make Living,” “This Woman and This Man,” and “Rumor Has It.” He tours extensively and has four platinum-selling albums, signifying sales of a million units, and two gold albums, discs that sold over 500,000 units.

Walker, via his website, details he knew early that he wanted to be a country recording artist. When he was only 16-years-old, and working nights as a desk clerk at a Super 8 Motel, he took a tape of a song he wrote to a nearby radio station. The disc jockey told him it was against corporate policy to play such tapes on the air. “I was heartbroken, but when I left the studio and got in my car–and I remember it was about 6:30 in the morning– as I was driving away from the radio station and he said, ‘Folks, I’m not supposed to do this, but this song is just too good to pass up. This song was written by a hometown boy, his name is Clay Walker!’ He spun it and I could not believe it. It was one of the highlights of my whole career. Even to this day, when I think about the one moment in time, it said to me: ‘This is what you’re going to be!’ That defined it. I knew with no question, that was it.”

Walker, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996, says via his website that he is healthy and has set his mind to overcome MS obstacles. He founded Band Against MS (BAMS) to fight the disease and has raised upwards of $5,000,000 for the cause.

Joining Walker for the Odessa concert is singer Rick Trevino. Like Walker, Trevino has been in the country spotlight for years beginning in 1993 with “Just Enough Rope,” which was the first mainstream country music single that featured English and Spanish versions. The song was included on his debut album Dos Mundos; a self-titled album followed a year later. Trevino has charted 14 singles and recorded seven studio albums. His highest-charting single, “Running Out of Reasons to Run,” in 1996.

The “Hope and Healing Community Concert” tickets are on sale through the Basin Strong website, and are $20 for general admission.

A second ticket option costs $100, and includes a three-course meal before the show.

A Boots and Black Tie benefit dinner has also been scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott and Convention Center. The benefit dinner will be emceed by CBS 7’s Jay Hendricks and Shelby Landgraf, and will include a cocktail hour, live and silent auctions, dinner, and tickets to the concert.

Sponsorships are available for purchase and start at $2,500. After the event, attendees will be bused to La Hacienda for the concert.