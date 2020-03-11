  • March 11, 2020

ORMC sets COVID-19 visitor policy - Odessa American: Local News

ORMC sets COVID-19 visitor policy

Posted: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 4:10 pm

ORMC sets COVID-19 visitor policy

As Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 across the United States, ORMC remains focused on doing all it can to protect its employees, patients and the community it serves.

Per Steward Health Care’s system-wide policy, effective March 10, children age 12 and under who are not seeking medical treatment will not be allowed to visit any Steward hospitals until further notice, a news release said.

Any person older than age 12 who feels sick and is not seeking care is asked to avoid visiting hospitals or other health care facilities for the protection of patients, hospital staff and the broader community.

