West Texas professional wrestler set to donate merchandise funds

Camron Rogers travels throughout the country as a professional wrestler.

The 29-year-old from Crane is known in the wrestling world as Curt Stallion.

About a week ago, Stallion moved more than 900 miles away from Odessa to St. Louis and he kept the transition — except to his immediate family — low key.

On Saturday afternoon, Stallion received a text message from one of his friends to see if he was OK, because he wasn’t aware Stallion had moved away. Stallion didn’t know what his friend was talking about.

“I was just kind of baffled,” Stallion said.

Stallion opened his Twitter feed, which he explained is usually full of wrestling tweets, but this time it was packed with information about the shooting spree in Odessa that has left seven dead and 22 injured.

“It’s one of those things where you always see that kind of stuff and it always sucks to hear about and read about,” Stallion said. “When it’s your home, you wish you could be there.

“It’s almost helpless, especially being this far away. I can only imagine being there and still the amount of how helpless it must feel, because there’s really nothing you can do.”

Stallion said he immediately called his grandmother to make sure she was OK. Stallion detailed his grandmother still lives in Crane, but she travels to Odessa daily. Stallion then sent out a group text to his closest friends and he said the ones that didn’t text back within 15 minutes, he called and all of his friends were OK.

Despite being nearly 1,000 miles away, Stallion stated on his Twitter account that all the proceeds he makes this week from his merchandise page will be donated to the victims of Saturday’s shooting.

“There are all these people asking for donations and I saw the Odessa Chamber of Commerce set up a donation through PayPal,” Stallion said. “I figured once I got PayPal my earnings from my prowrestlingtees stores, I would just essentially forward it into that account for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.”

Much of Stallion’s merchandise is centered in his West Texas roots.

“I represent West Texas wherever I go,” Stallion said. “It made me who I am and it has taught me the work ethic necessary to make it in the professional wrestling business. I will never forget where I came from because of that fact. The least I can do is wear it proudly.”

Stallion graduated from Crane High School in 2009 and three years later started training with Odessa-based Old School Wrestling in October 2012.

Earlier this year, Stallion signed exclusively with the professional wrestling promotion Evolve — a feeder system to World Wrestling Entertainment. Stallion said the only company that he can work for that has TV is WWE.

“It has been a wild ride,” Stallion said. “The amount of trials and tribulations that I’ve gone through to get to where I am now has been worth it. I’m super thankful to be part of Evolve.”