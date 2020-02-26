Quick Hits Feb. 26

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Parent training

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre has scheduled parent training on how to help our children with any kind of loss from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hays STEAM Academy, 1101 E. Monahans St.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w9cogf2

Guitar Festival

The West Texas Guitar Festival presents Andrew York on Thursday and Gabriel Santiago on Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> wagnernoel.com

Concert

Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., has scheduled a Bowie Band PreUIL concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Rotary Celebrity Roast

The Odessa Rotary Club has scheduled its sixth annual Rotary Celebrity Roast honoring Jimmy Goates Friday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Drive.

Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m. and dinner and program starts at 7 p.m. Rotary master is Larry Melton and Roasters will be Gina Gordan, Kirk Edwards, Mickey Jones and Mike George.

Table sponsorships are available. All proceeds to supporting the Odessa Rotary Club's international project for the Sitotwet Children's Home in Kericho, Kenya through Care Highway International.

For tables or tickets, call Pat Austin at 432-556-3198 or odessarotaryroast@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> carehighway.org