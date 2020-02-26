  • February 26, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 26 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Feb. 26

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Feb. 26 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

 

Parent training

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre has scheduled parent training on how to help our children with any kind of loss from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hays STEAM Academy, 1101 E. Monahans St.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w9cogf2

 

Guitar Festival

The West Texas Guitar Festival presents Andrew York on Thursday and Gabriel Santiago on Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> wagnernoel.com

 

Concert

Bowie Middle School, 500 W. 21st St., has scheduled a Bowie Band PreUIL concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

Rotary Celebrity Roast

The Odessa Rotary Club has scheduled its sixth annual Rotary Celebrity Roast honoring Jimmy Goates Friday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Drive.

Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m. and dinner and program starts at 7 p.m. Rotary master is Larry Melton and Roasters will be Gina Gordan, Kirk Edwards, Mickey Jones and Mike George.

Table sponsorships are available. All proceeds to supporting the Odessa Rotary Club's international project for the Sitotwet Children's Home in Kericho, Kenya through Care Highway International.

For tables or tickets, call Pat Austin at 432-556-3198 or odessarotaryroast@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> carehighway.org

Posted in on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
29°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: NNW at 14mph
Feels Like: 19°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 48°/Low 29°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 65°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 70°/Low 39°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]