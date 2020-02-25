  • February 25, 2020

Acclaimed troupe of Ugandan orphans stop in Midland - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Acclaimed troupe of Ugandan orphans stop in Midland

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Tuesday, February 25, 2020 3:14 pm

Acclaimed troupe of Ugandan orphans stop in Midland oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Watoto Children’s Choir will perform at 6 p.m. March 20 at True-Lite Christian Fellowship, 3001 North A St. in Midland.

The choir has performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK, the United Nations, and is featured on Chris Tomlin’s album, “Hello, Love.” The choir of 16 orphans from Uganda will continue its five-month U.S. tour featuring a brand new concert, We Will Go!

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world, shining a light on the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each year, the choirs advocate for millions of African children currently orphaned by AIDS, poverty, and war. The experience of travelling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. The choirs are part of the leadership training program of Watoto Child Care Ministries, which currently cares for more than 3,000 children living in family settings rather than an institution.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 3:14 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
46°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: N at 14mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 27°
Mainly clear and windy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 49°/Low 29°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 65°/Low 33°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]