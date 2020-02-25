Acclaimed troupe of Ugandan orphans stop in Midland

The Watoto Children’s Choir will perform at 6 p.m. March 20 at True-Lite Christian Fellowship, 3001 North A St. in Midland.

The choir has performed before presidents and royalty in the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Pageant in the UK, the United Nations, and is featured on Chris Tomlin’s album, “Hello, Love.” The choir of 16 orphans from Uganda will continue its five-month U.S. tour featuring a brand new concert, We Will Go!

Since 1994, Watoto Children’s Choirs have traveled the world, shining a light on the plight of Africa’s orphaned children. Each year, the choirs advocate for millions of African children currently orphaned by AIDS, poverty, and war. The experience of travelling on a choir helps the children to develop confidence and boldness, as well as broadening their worldview. The choirs are part of the leadership training program of Watoto Child Care Ministries, which currently cares for more than 3,000 children living in family settings rather than an institution.