Quick Hits Jan. 24

Food Pantry
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.
Call 366-1321.
Citizen of the Year
The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will present the 2019 Citizen of the Year Luncheon honoring David Boutin from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
Event sponsor, tables and individual seating are available, register by calling the Odessa Chamber at 332-9111.
Registration may also be made online.
Healthy living research event
The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled a Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from Latest Research event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Medical Center Hospital for Health & Wellness Center, 8050 E. Highway 191.
Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement.
Hands-on tools will be used to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
RSVP to WestTexas@alz.org or call 432-570-9191.
Registration may also be made online.
Dispose of bulky unwanted items for free
Citizens have the opportunity to legally dispose of bulky unwanted items for free.
A Bulk Item Drop-Off Center has been established at the City’s Recycling Center, 814 West 42nd Street.
Citizens can drop off unwanted bulky items Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Accepted items include electronics, furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items that do not fit in dumpsters.
For more information, call Solid Waste at 368-3509 or for Household Hazardous Waste 368-3546.
For a complete list of accepted items go online.
