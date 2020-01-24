  • January 24, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 24 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Jan. 24

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, January 24, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Jan. 24 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Food Pantry

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

ON THE NET

>> wpcodessa.com

 

Citizen of the Year

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will present the 2019 Citizen of the Year Luncheon honoring  David Boutin from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Event sponsor, tables and individual seating are available, register by calling the Odessa Chamber at 332-9111.

Registration may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/u7xwuvc

 

Healthy living research event

The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled a Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from Latest Research event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Medical Center Hospital for Health & Wellness Center, 8050 E. Highway 191.

Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement.

Hands-on tools will be used to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

RSVP to WestTexas@alz.org or call 432-570-9191.

Registration may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> bit.ly/307jXcO

Dispose of bulky unwanted items for free

Citizens have the opportunity to legally dispose of bulky unwanted items for free.

A Bulk Item Drop-Off Center has been established at the City’s Recycling Center, 814 West 42nd Street.

Citizens can drop off unwanted bulky items Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Accepted items include electronics, furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items that do not fit in dumpsters.

For more information, call Solid Waste at 368-3509 or for Household Hazardous Waste 368-3546.

For a complete list of accepted items go online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yd6ywyux

Posted in on Friday, January 24, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
33°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: ENE at 5mph
Feels Like: 29°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 42°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 39°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]