Quick Hits Jan. 24

Food Pantry

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled the monthly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month.

Call 366-1321.

Citizen of the Year

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will present the 2019 Citizen of the Year Luncheon honoring David Boutin from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Event sponsor, tables and individual seating are available, register by calling the Odessa Chamber at 332-9111.

Registration may also be made online.

Healthy living research event

The Alzheimer's Association West Texas Chapter has scheduled a Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from Latest Research event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Medical Center Hospital for Health & Wellness Center, 8050 E. Highway 191.

Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement.

Hands-on tools will be used to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

RSVP to WestTexas@alz.org or call 432-570-9191.

Registration may also be made online.

Dispose of bulky unwanted items for free

Citizens have the opportunity to legally dispose of bulky unwanted items for free.

A Bulk Item Drop-Off Center has been established at the City’s Recycling Center, 814 West 42nd Street.

Citizens can drop off unwanted bulky items Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Accepted items include electronics, furniture, appliances, mattresses and other large items that do not fit in dumpsters.

For more information, call Solid Waste at 368-3509 or for Household Hazardous Waste 368-3546.

For a complete list of accepted items go online.

