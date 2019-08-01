It’s art and energy all in one

The Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center unveiled a new kinetic sculpture Wednesday that celebrates the city’s abundant natural resources.

The energy tree art piece is a LED illuminated wind sculpture that stands 25 feet high at the front entrance of the Marriott on Fifth Street and was conceptualized by two artists based in Berkeley, Ca.

The energy tree is an electronically complex piece of high-tech art that utilizes numerous internal lighting systems.

The four rings that top the sculpture each contain embedded LED light strips and rotate on their own axis to move with the wind in an unpredictable pattern of movement.

The base of the stainless steel sculpture represents the layers of the earth and horizontal bands of light cascade upward, symbolizing energy gathered from below, like a tree with deep roots, rising up to give life to the elements above, a Marriott news release stated.

“We love idea of celebrating the earth, energy and what it can do,” artist Saori Ide Russell said.

Artist Jonathan Russell said the piece has been a work in progress for about two years and is one of their most intricate designs to date.

“For us, we always talked about this idea that it has one personality during the day and as the night comes in it unfolds and it has a whole new personality and a whole new narrative,” Jonathan Russell said. “We sometimes think of these sculptures as having a silent conversation with the viewer because of the movement, it doesn’t do anything you would expect, so it’s almost like it is having a conversation with you.”

Both artists invite residents and guests of the Marriott to interact with the sculpture and experience the beauty of West Texas wind.