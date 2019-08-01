  • August 1, 2019

It’s art and energy all in one - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

It’s art and energy all in one

Marriott sculpture goes up downtown

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> Learn more about the energy tree artists

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:18 pm

It’s art and energy all in one By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center unveiled a new kinetic sculpture Wednesday that celebrates the city’s abundant natural resources.

The energy tree art piece is a LED illuminated wind sculpture that stands 25 feet high at the front entrance of the Marriott on Fifth Street and was conceptualized by two artists based in Berkeley, Ca.

The energy tree is an electronically complex piece of high-tech art that utilizes numerous internal lighting systems.

The four rings that top the sculpture each contain embedded LED light strips and rotate on their own axis to move with the wind in an unpredictable pattern of movement.

The base of the stainless steel sculpture represents the layers of the earth and horizontal bands of light cascade upward, symbolizing energy gathered from below, like a tree with deep roots, rising up to give life to the elements above, a Marriott news release stated.

“We love idea of celebrating the earth, energy and what it can do,” artist Saori Ide Russell said.

Artist Jonathan Russell said the piece has been a work in progress for about two years and is one of their most intricate designs to date.

“For us, we always talked about this idea that it has one personality during the day and as the night comes in it unfolds and it has a whole new personality and a whole new narrative,” Jonathan Russell said. “We sometimes think of these sculptures as having a silent conversation with the viewer because of the movement, it doesn’t do anything you would expect, so it’s almost like it is having a conversation with you.”

Both artists invite residents and guests of the Marriott to interact with the sculpture and experience the beauty of West Texas wind.

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:18 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
85°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

thursday

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]