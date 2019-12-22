Fundraiser set up for Odessa teen

Salina Santana said her son, Phillip Santana, was getting ready for finals at Angelo State University when he called to tell them he was not feeling well.

During their conversation, the 19-year-old declined his mother’s offer to have an ambulance go and take him to the hospital, Salina Santana said. But being concerned parents, she said his father drove from Odessa to San Angelo to check on him.

Arriving at the dormitory, Salina Santana said Phillip was immediately rushed to the hospital because of his condition, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Salina Santana said her son was not getting enough oxygen, and after four days and condition not improving, he was transferred to Medical Center Hospital. After a few days at MCH, Phillip was then transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

The initial diagnosis was pneumonia, Salina Santana said, but after treatments and tests, her son was not getting better, and the family is still waiting on an answer regarding his prognosis. At the times he is awake, Salina Santana said her son will ask if he’s going to recover.

“It’s the hardest thing when you can’t help,” she said. “They’re your kids, and you can’t save them.”

While the family continues to wait by his side in the hospital, a family friend, Rose Savage, has established a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. With a goal of $100,000, the fundraiser has currently raised more than $3,200.

A coworker of her husband’s, Salina Santana said they are thankful for what Savage has done.

“We’re thankful to Rose … Her heart has always been in the right place,” Salina Santana said.

The second of four children, Salina Santana describes Phillip as a bright person with a good sense of humor.

Studying civil engineering at Angelo State University, Phillip attended Milam Elementary and Hood Junior High School before it was renamed, Salina Santana said. According to previous Odessa American articles, Phillip attended Falcon Early College High School.

Salina Santana said Phillip received an associate degree from Odessa College before attending Angelo State University in August.

While in the hospital, Salina Santana said Phillip will try to write while awake because he is on a ventilator. Even as they wait for answers, she said Phillip, when he can, tries to remain in high spirits.

“As sick as he's been, he shakes everyone’s hand, doctors (and) nurses, to show appreciation for what they are doing for him,” she said.