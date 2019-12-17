  • December 17, 2019

New Mexico man starts fifth 500-mile walk - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

New Mexico man starts fifth 500-mile walk

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 11:50 am

New Mexico man starts fifth 500-mile walk oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. Food For The Poor donor Daniel Valdez, of Lovington, N.M., is set to begin his fifth 500-mile walk with the blessing of his local community.

At 7 p.m. Thursday dozens will attend Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, in Lovington, to pray for Valdez’s journey.

Valdez, 57, and his team of volunteers will gather at the church at 7 a.m. Friday for the start of his fifth 500-mile walk. 

“I am very excited and I am ready for the adventure, because I feel this is what God wants me to do,” Valdez said in a news release. “I hope everyone in Lovington and everywhere in between will respond, before we cross into Mexico. I want everyone to focus on the purpose of the walk, and not on the man who’s walking.”

His purpose is to bring attention to the plight of the poor and raise funds to build homes through Food For The Poor. Valdez has built homes in Nicaragua through the charity, and he’s hopeful this year’s walk will result in more homes for families in desperate need in Latin America.   

“Daniel is an inspiration to anyone who hears his story,” Food For The Poor Executive Director Angel Aloma said in the release. “Many may feel they don’t have the means to make a difference, but Daniel’s decision to use his passion for fitness as a way to help others is greatly appreciated and motivating. We pray for God’s blessing as he sets out on his annual mission to help the poor.”

Valdez will walk and run through the following communities: Lovington, N.M.; Hobbs, N.M.;  Eunice, N.M.; Jal, N.M.; Kermit; Wink; Pyote; Coyanosa; Alpine; Marfa; Shafter; Presidio; and locations in Mexico such as Ojinaga; Aldama; Chihuahua; and Delicias.

The walk is expected to take 16 days and will end in the town of Delicias on the first weekend of the New Year. Valdez’s family and a few volunteers will trail him, driving in the family’s RV, which is where Valdez will sleep at night.

To help Valdez reach his goal, visit www.FoodForThePoor.org/danielvaldez and make a secure online donation.

Food For The Poor, one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, does much more than feed millions of the hungry poor primarily in 17 countries of the Caribbean and Latin America. This interdenominational Christian ministry provides emergency relief assistance, clean water, medicine, educational materials, homes, support for orphaned or abandoned children, care for the aged, skills training and micro-enterprise development assistance. For more information, please visit www.FoodForThePoor.org.

More Coverage

>> Daniel Valdez website

Posted in on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 11:50 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
38°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: W at 1mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 47°/Low 26°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 27°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 51°/Low 31°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]