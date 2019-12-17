New Mexico man starts fifth 500-mile walk

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. Food For The Poor donor Daniel Valdez, of Lovington, N.M., is set to begin his fifth 500-mile walk with the blessing of his local community.

At 7 p.m. Thursday dozens will attend Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, in Lovington, to pray for Valdez’s journey.

Valdez, 57, and his team of volunteers will gather at the church at 7 a.m. Friday for the start of his fifth 500-mile walk.

“I am very excited and I am ready for the adventure, because I feel this is what God wants me to do,” Valdez said in a news release. “I hope everyone in Lovington and everywhere in between will respond, before we cross into Mexico. I want everyone to focus on the purpose of the walk, and not on the man who’s walking.”

His purpose is to bring attention to the plight of the poor and raise funds to build homes through Food For The Poor. Valdez has built homes in Nicaragua through the charity, and he’s hopeful this year’s walk will result in more homes for families in desperate need in Latin America.

“Daniel is an inspiration to anyone who hears his story,” Food For The Poor Executive Director Angel Aloma said in the release. “Many may feel they don’t have the means to make a difference, but Daniel’s decision to use his passion for fitness as a way to help others is greatly appreciated and motivating. We pray for God’s blessing as he sets out on his annual mission to help the poor.”

Valdez will walk and run through the following communities: Lovington, N.M.; Hobbs, N.M.; Eunice, N.M.; Jal, N.M.; Kermit; Wink; Pyote; Coyanosa; Alpine; Marfa; Shafter; Presidio; and locations in Mexico such as Ojinaga; Aldama; Chihuahua; and Delicias.

The walk is expected to take 16 days and will end in the town of Delicias on the first weekend of the New Year. Valdez’s family and a few volunteers will trail him, driving in the family’s RV, which is where Valdez will sleep at night.

To help Valdez reach his goal, visit www.FoodForThePoor.org/danielvaldez and make a secure online donation.

Food For The Poor, one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, does much more than feed millions of the hungry poor primarily in 17 countries of the Caribbean and Latin America. This interdenominational Christian ministry provides emergency relief assistance, clean water, medicine, educational materials, homes, support for orphaned or abandoned children, care for the aged, skills training and micro-enterprise development assistance. For more information, please visit www.FoodForThePoor.org.