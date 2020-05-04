Online sales help business during pandemic

Dorthy Bennett hasn’t seen a surge in online sales right now like she has in the last 29 years, but it’s helped her bookstore stay in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other small businesses have had to adapt in some other way and Bennett, who owns Ye Old Bookworm in downtown Odessa, is no different.

While some small bookstores in the area have been closed due to the coronavirus, Bennett’s store has managed to stay open, albeit with reduced hours.

“Through the door, it’s been very slow,” Bennett said. “I may have had anywhere from one to three, one to four people a day. Most of those are my standard customers. The ones that my every day, all the time customers that have been coming for 29 years. I’m here to make sure that they have their reading needs met.”

During COVID-19, her store hours have been cut back to 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Her normal hours were 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.

But through her store’s website, they’ve been able to keep going.

“That’s what’s helping us pay the bills and pay the lights and the water bill, the gas bill and the phone bill and feeding the cats, that’s helped keep the doors opened,” Bennett said.

Bennett has owned Ye Old Bookworm since its opening in 1991.

In the past, prior to COVID-19, Bennett said her store would send items that had been ordered online to the post office about three times a week. Now, it’s been almost every day as online sales have been “80 to 90 percent better than it has been in the past,” according to Bennett.

“Normally, we go to the post office three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday),” Bennett said. “Monday, we sent out 22 packages. Wednesday, it was about two or three. It goes in cycles like that.”

Readers across the country have found themselves with more time on their hands with quarantine and shelter in place orders, allowing them more opportunities to catch up on reading.

But as far as what specific genre people have been ordering from the Bookworm, Bennett says it’s been a mixed bag.

“There are some political and some history,” Bennett said. “There’s a lot of escapism. There’s a lot of straight fiction. There’s a lot of different stuff. A few textbooks, but not many because we don’t carry a lot of textbooks. But there have been some textbooks for math and science. I’ve sold quite a few classics. I’m assuming that’s for people who have kids in school.”

Bennett has seen a lot of music books being sent out through orders.

“I’ve sold a lot of music books, too, like how to play the guitar and different types of books that have the music itself,” Bennett said. “Someone is really brushing up on guitar. They’re going all over the United States. I’ve sent books to Washington and Oregon. I’ve sent a bunch to Alaska; one to Vermont and a couple to Maine and Florida, etc.”

There have been a couple of reasons as to why Bennett has shipped out books to Hawaii and Alaska.

“In Alaska and Hawaii, I would imagine it’s because they do not have the opportunity to have all the different kinds of books that we have in the continuous United States because so many of those books have got to be imported to them from the lower 48,” Bennett said. “(As for the continental United States), I’m sure it’s due to people being kept indoors with shelter in place. There’s all kinds of reasons for that.”

As far as what books Bennett would recommend for anyone during quarantine, she doesn’t have one in particular.

“For myself, I’ve been reading the mysteries of Martha’s Vineyard,” Bennett said. “They’re an inspirational Christian type of fiction. They’re just a simple, stress-free, reading. But I do read other things. I have read apocalyptic books but I’m not in the mood to read those currently. There are too many things and when you read those kinds of books, you know in your mind that something like that could happen. I’d rather have something that is just easy and speaks to the good spirit and I think a lot of people may want to read mysteries or they may want to read just an action, adventure. But they just want escapism.”