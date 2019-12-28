New hope dawns with 2020

2020 has to be better than 2019 with the Aug. 31 mass shooting that killed seven and wounded 25 and Odessa clergymen are confident that it will be.

Ministers Greg Morris, Doug Doyle, Sam Smith and Mike Atkins say the New Year will indeed be a new beginning because God promises in his New Covenant to renew the world on a daily basis for the faithful. “My resolution is to be a benefit to my church, the community and all that comprises our community,” said the Rev. Morris, pastor of Bethany Christian Church.

“After the shooting, there was a renewed sense that we as a community needed to work together to help everybody live a life that was blessed. It was not the best year, but we revealed ourselves to be stronger than we had thought we were.

“Next year, I hope we continue to show that strength and work on those areas that we need to work on. It starts with each one of us, so we have to look at being the best people we can be for our families, our churches, our schools and our community,” Morris said. “We depend on one another. That was revealed through the tragedies of last year and it will be revealed through the successes of next year.”

Using a daily schedule of Old and New Testament verses, he reads the Bible through each year and encourages everyone to do the same. “I have done it for years and it has really enriched my life,” Morris said.

Doyle, minister of West University Church of Christ, said it is constructive to make resolutions about losing weight, quitting smoking and saving money, but there are greater things to consider as the New Year dawns on Wednesday.

“In Revelation 21:5 God says, ‘Behold, I am making all things new,’” Doyle said. “So with this ongoing newness of the New Covenant, we look forward to all the wonderful new things that we will have each day. We’ll also think about personal growth and church growth because there will be all kinds of possibilities to see Christ in 2020 vision.”

Doyle noted Ecclesiastes 1:9, which says there “is nothing new under the sun,” and said that will remain true in 2020 without faith in Christ. “West Odessa is challenging, but we will continue to shine the light and serve God whenever and wherever we can,” he said.

“Everything in God is new.”

The Rev. Smith, pastor of New Beginnings Church, said it would be good if everyone did like his members and wrote down five things they’d left unfinished and then worked in the New Year to complete them. “I don’t look for Jan. 1 because every day is a new beginning,” Smith said.

“We’re focused on remodeling our church. We have remodeled the whole sanctuary and have put in a new ceiling and carpet. We encourage our members to finish the things in life that they have started. It doesn’t matter how long ago it was. They give testimony each week about their successes or the progress of what they’re trying to do.

“New Way Christian Academy is affiliated with the church and I will keep stressing the importance of education, care about fellow students and the legacy that has been set before them, being consistent, not getting frustrated and not giving up.”

The Rev. Atkins, pastor of Kingston Avenue Baptist Church, said his main goal is to reach more people. “Sherwood Park is close to the church and we’re going to invite all the kids in the neighborhood to Backyard Bible Club there,” Atkins said.

“We have an apartment building across from the church and will invite more of those people to church. We’ll reach out to Goliad Elementary after helping with their Harvest Festival and cooking hamburgers for the teachers during their in-service training. We filled two barrels with canned goods for the West Texas Food Bank and will work with them. We will minister wherever we can.”