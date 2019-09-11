Education focus

The Young Professionals of Odessa will present State of Education Address Thursday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room, 201 W. University Blvd.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Speakers include State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri, Superintendent's Budget Advisory Committee Lisa Wyman and ECISD Community Engagement Specialist-Volunteers Debbie Lieb.
The event is free and open to the public.
