  • September 11, 2019

Education focus

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:00 am

Odessa American

The Young Professionals of Odessa will present State of Education Address Thursday at the Odessa College Joe Zant Community Room, 201 W. University Blvd.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Speakers include State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri, Superintendent's Budget Advisory Committee Lisa Wyman and ECISD Community Engagement Specialist-Volunteers Debbie Lieb.

The event is free and open to the public.

