Odessan finds new devotion with podcast

All her life, Renee Morris has cared for nearly everyone and everything around her. Whether it’s senior citizens, abused women, homeless people or animals, Morris wants to wrap her arms around them.

“I was raised by a single, strong mom in Los Angeles. I remember bringing children home with me that had less than I had that I would give them clothes. My mother would come home and there would be puppies in my tub because I was going to take care of them. I just believe it’s my call to help and I love it. It’s such a high calling,” Morris said.

Since retiring from her nonprofit, The Well — Hand of Grace, Renee Morris has started The Front Porch Podcast.

Morris said she had been talking about the podcast for a year and has been creating them for about three months with the help of her son, Kareem Smith, in Los Angeles.

She creates the podcasts about every week or two. They can be found on Facebook.

The Lord gives her things to talk about whether she’s at Buffalo Wallow or on her front porch, she said. Her most recent podcasts are on human trafficking and purpose, passion and pitfalls.

“… That was huge because I walked that walk,” Morris said of the purpose, passion and pitfalls podcast. “It talks about that story in my recording. No matter how much you love something that you do, you can’t forget to take care of yourself.”

Morris said she is on the board of Reflection Ministries of Midland, is back on the Student Health Advisory Council and has gone back into the schools to talk to students.

Reflection Ministries was formed in September 2016 to establish “an emergency assessment center with second stage homes and aftercare programs designed to walk a journey of healing with sex trafficking victims for up to four years in a therapeutic setting,” its website said.

“After this four-year period, the goal is for them to live in a supportive community outside of our program,” the site said.

“On Facebook,” Morris said, “you just see so many children are being abducted and they’re being sold. It’s a horrible thing that’s going on in our world, but awareness and education equals prevention you’ve got to know what the monster looks like. You’ve got to be aware that there is a monster, even though he’s got this smile on and he looks nice but to pull of his mask. … You’ve got to know, and our babies need to know, because they think this guy is so cute and he’s going to buy me this and he just wants me to meet him at the mall then the parents never see her again. That’s the way our world is right now and so we’ve got to tell our babies and parents need to pay attention.”

Morris said she had been working with women and children in crisis for 20-plus years.

“I just retired from my own nonprofit, The Well — Hand of Grace, and this work has been a joy. But after so long, you need to take a break and it was hard for me to walk away from it. My adult children said you can still minister to women, you can still impact people. My daughter is Chermae Morris Peel at UTPB. She’s the housing director. Both her and my son said why don’t you do something online?”

Her son, Kareem Smith, is the one who helped set podcast. He’s in public relations at Herbalife in LA. He listens to the podcasts before they are posted. She said he would like her to do the podcast on Sunday so he can post them on Monday, but Morris said they are still working to be consistent on that.

“It’s so easy to do it because I just talk and I don’t have any problem talking. I usually talk about 15, 20 minutes. My son says keep it 20-25, if you can. The last two were about 15 minutes,” Morris said.

Morris said she loves the feedback she gets from the podcast.

“People are saying thank you; people that I used to serve because it’s on Facebook. I have women thank you Miss Renee, or that really hits home so the comments and reviews have been great so far,” Morris said.

She said there’s something about sitting on the front porch and waiving at people that’s calming and inspirational.

“There’s something about sitting on the front porch whether it’s with a glass of wine or a cup of coffee and you wave at people and I read. I pray sometimes. I just sit and that’s the best part,” Morris said.

She had an idea for a show on provision when she saw a bird swoop down for food for her babies.

“I thought she’s probably got babies up there that she’s feeding and I thought about how the Lord provides for us and sometimes we don’t know where it’s coming from, but provision is made. As you probably already know, I’m believer so everything is about — not in a religious sense — but just as a life sense that He provides comfort and food and family and love and healing,” Morris said.

Through her years in the Permian Basin, she has worked for the Crisis Center of West Texas, Angel House, was an activity director for nursing homes and opened the John F. Younger Alzheimer’s Care Center at Manor Park.

“When I got ready to walk away from the Well, that was a difficult thing for me but I knew I needed to,” Morris said. “When you serve people in crisis for so long, you start to internalize the trauma.”

She added that everything we do is eternal.

“... People need to know that they matter and that you see them. You don’t know whether that woman was raped last night. You don’t know whether she was coming out of a domestic, whether she’s getting ready to be put out of her home. I think that’s what this work did. It made me aware of the resilience of people in a time of crisis and how just one act of kindness can change a person,” Morris said.

Between them, Morris and her husband, Lester, have seven grown children; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Marsha Morris of Odessa, one of Morris’ daughters, said she thinks the podcast is huge.

“I think it’s an extension of who she’s always been. You kind of get to sit on the front porch with her and hear from her, which is something I’m blessed to be able to do. I think it's great and it's great for her. She’s a woman of many words,” Maisha Morris said.

Helping people is something her mother was made to do.

Despite the subject matter, such as human trafficking, Morris’ voice has a calm quality to it.

Maisha Morris said this topic is not something she wants to hear from everyone’s mouth.

“But I sat and listened to her. I could digest all of the information because it had her voice attached to it,” she said.

She added that part of the message was that human trafficking is not OK, but it’s present and “this is how you can be a part cancelling it out.”