Social media gives protests staying power

There have been protests over the decades demanding social change, an end to wars, divestment and against police brutality, but University of Texas Permian Basin history Professor Derek Catsam cannot recall an instance of them being this intense with this many people in this many cities.

But it’s not unprecedented, Catsam said.

The protests and marches have been sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who was killed by police May 25 during an arrest in Minneapolis. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, put a knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and all three officers were fired from the Minneapolis police department.

Catsam is the Kathlyn Cosper Dunagan professor in the humanities and senior research associate and visiting professor (2019) at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, South Africa. He noted that while there have been other sustained protests that lasted longer than this, the numbers of people and places are historically significant.

“This is an impressive sustained run of protest, but not unprecedented,” Catsam stated in an email. “Obviously, we could quibble about definitions, but certainly during the Civil Rights era there were lots of protests that lasted as long or longer than this. The Montgomery Bus Boycott lasted more than a year. The sit-ins, Freedom Rides, Albany Campaign, and Birmingham protests lasted months. Depending on whether one identifies anti-war protests during the Vietnam era as a series of distinct protests or as connected protests, those endured for years. Now, in recent history this is somewhat rare and looks like it has legs, and also is morphing, so that in a lot of ways these protests are less about any individual case than they are a function of a specific case leading to a boiling point.”

This isn’t the first police killing or assault of an unarmed black man, but Catsam explained the video played a large role, especially since this is video in its entirety.

“We saw a man murdered over the course of nearly nine minutes while he blurted out the now sadly familiar words, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and while he begged for his mother. Camera phones + social media = a changed dynamic in America, especially with issues like policing,” Catsam stated. “And of course other cases have led to both protests and movements — think of Black Lives Matter, for instance. And then, of course, as the protests really kicked off there were more instances of brutality and more cell phones, and then violence during some of the marches — sometimes initiated by a few protesters but oftentimes initiated by police or by provocateurs — led to more social media attention.”

Asked why people don’t intervene instead of just taking video, Catsam said, in a lot of cases the best thing someone can do is record.

“If they intervene, the event is not documented. If they get harmed, there may be no upside. And intervening with police could literally be a death sentence. In some cases, activists are actually trained to keep filming and not to intervene,” he stated.

In South Africa, where Catsam has spent a lot of time living and working, he said the social media dynamic is essentially the same.

“… Cell phones are pretty much ubiquitous in many parts of South Africa (though less so in some of the poorest areas) and so similar dynamics play out with regard to police, but also with regard to racism, harassment, crime, and the whole range of issues that would have merely pitted one person’s word against another’s, even just a few years back,” he wrote.

Odessa attorney Gaven Norris said as a lawyer he looks at the facts and this moment looks a lot like the Selma to Montgomery, Ala., march in 1965 when state troopers clubbed protesters and fatally shot a demonstrator trying to protect his mother, the history.com website details. It was a turning point in the civil rights movement.

Norris, an organizer of the recent marches in Odessa, said we’ve seen videos of African American men dying in America, but this one was especially ghastly.

“We’ve seen Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Laquan McDonald, some of Mike Brown, Eric Garner, Walter Scott; we’ve seen the videos of that, but this is the first time, George Floyd, that we’ve seen a video that has truly shocked the conscience of the nation. And by that (I mean) when you look at a person who is lying on the ground begging and pleading and calling his mom for eight minutes and you can see him on video die, for the most part die, on video that shocks the conscience,” Norris said.

“That semblance is the same thing as the Edmund Pettus Bridge incident, where during the 1960s civil rights movement, the country generally was aware of the issues that were going on in the South, but you could always excuse those because it’s not happening here. You don’t have to see it, but when the Edmund Pettus Bridge incident happened there in Selma, that’s one of the first times that the civil rights movement, the brutality, the horror, the tragedy, was filmed live and … recorded live for the entire country to see,” Norris said.

“It was at that moment when the entire country got to see firsthand what was going on, the brutality of those marchers being beaten and bloodied by police that shocked the conscience and that was the one of the real, in addition to everything else, the real push nationally for civil rights change and I believe this really is our Selma moment,” he added.

Another aspect, Norris said, is that people can sometimes justify the shooting of Rice or Scott by saying if they hadn’t had a toy gun, in Rice’s case, or hadn’t fled from the police, as with Scott, they wouldn’t have been killed.

“I think every incident before this, people could really find a way to justify it away. But it’s very hard to justify away a video with George Floyd when you take into context, if at that point when the knee was on his neck, what he was supposed to be doing? You can’t justify that. I think that’s what has really caught everyone’s attention across the board; no matter your ethnicity, hue or socioeconomic background,” Norris said.

Norris said he thinks the local In Defense of Black Lives movement will go on and the group has begun meeting regularly.

“The march was just the first step in our process. I know that by the end of the month we’ll have a forum to hear from the community,” Norris said.

Issues that are compiled will be brought to Odessa Police Department Chief Mike Gerke, he said. Plans are to start addressing those needs from the most critical on down.

“… That’s what our next plan is. That’s what will happen this month before the end of the month so that’s what’s in the works now and we’ll continue to get people motivated. We’ve said, I think ad nauseam at this point, that protests without policy or without follow up we’re not being effective and our goal is just really to be effective. So we’re looking at that; also translating and as that transpires into the education issues as well the issues with the school board, with Doyle Woodall, but also the systemic issues within the education system,” Norris said.

Woodall has since resigned from the school board. He was under fire for what some considered offensive Facebook posts, including a noose. The words above it said: “If we want to make America great again we will have to make evil people fear punishment again.”

While making up 4 percent of ECISD’s student population, African American students represent 48 percent of out-of-school suspensions, according to the school district.

Asked why he thinks this happens, Norris said it’s unconscious bias.

“We live in a very interesting state where we are so socialized to fear the stigma of black men and black boys, or black children that when they’re loud or boisterous or something that kind of fits their culture, that’s being belligerent or disrespectful. And based on fear, plus a lack of understanding culturally, we’ll say well they need to be punished … harder and more severely …,” Norris said.

Norris added that he briefly taught at Permian before he started practicing law, but never wrote up any students to show a level of respect. But discipline problems didn’t really occur.

“If students understand that you care, they understand that they’ll be treated equally. They understand that you don’t have fear or concern about them for whatever socialized issues that you have. I think those go a long way with children and they will respond accordingly to how you treat them, so if we start treating all of our children just as if they’re (no) different that goes a long way. I think the fact that we don’t have enough African American educators in ECISD, that goes a long way as well,” Norris said.

He added that students felt more comfortable coming to him with issues than they did some of their white teachers “simply because I look like them.”

Eighteen-year-old Dominique Nelson was one of the demonstrators at a couple of recent marches. He said one of the leaders, Emily LeShaw, contacted him on Twitter asking if he’d be interested in having the protest.

“I just led the actual walk and I spoke to the cameras and stuff, but she was probably the mastermind of it,” Nelson said.

He added that this was the first time he had done something like that.

“I thought that it was necessary and no one was really going to do something like that in Odessa, so whenever she gave me the opportunity to be part of it I just really wanted to,” Nelson said.

He said he was upset and angry about Floyd’s killing.

“Everything that’s happening now is because that’s what’s going on and it’s a really big problem and they wonder why people loot and why people are burning down buildings and stuff like that, but there’s years and years of anger that have been building up by the people, so this is just one of the most recent times that it’s been able to come out,” Nelson said.

He said he wished he could have a role in some of the larger protests occurring worldwide.

“I wish that I could have an active role and speak in front of a crowd of people that are willing to listen and people that can do things about it. It would be really cool to be part of that bigger role,” Nelson said.

He added that he was surprised by the number of people that turned out for the In Defense of Black Lives march.

“I expected 100, not 260,” Nelson said.

He also was pleased to meet lawyers, doctors and educators who took part. Nelson is studying phlebotomy at Odessa College.

“I’m just really excited to be part of everything that’s been going on and I’m hoping that there’s more protests and it gets closer and closer to actual progress,” Nelson said.

Dian Jordan, a senior lecturer of sociology at UTPB, said she thinks the staying power of the protests is because of social media.

“We’ve had protests for hundreds of years and the establishment is always able to quash protests because they have the power to do that. It’s the same way as museums that, we will tell the people what they like; we will choose what gets shown. Well, that’s how street art got started. That’s how low rider art (got started) … That’s their way of screaming to have their voice heard because they are not included in the establishment. Social media has changed that. (It’s the) same way with musicians. Who chooses what music gets listened to? Well, the producers and the supporters. Well now there’s YouTube and Vimeo, so that … lets the people decide what they like. And it’s the same way with art. Now an artist can print their stuff on the internet and let people see their work. It’s the same thing with the hashtags and the protests. You can’t shut the internet down. You cannot. You cannot stop that voice that social media has allowed people to have,” Jordan said.

“And the other thing that I think is important is (that) sometimes you think you’re the only person who feels a certain way, or believes a certain thing, especially if it maybe goes against the established message. But if you have access to social media, you realize there’s hundreds of other thousands of people who also have that same experience. It makes you feel powerful to realize you’re not alone. … It gives you the worth to realize that you’re not wrong, just because you don’t agree with the established message,” she added.