SHAC gets update on trauma informed schools

With mental health and wellness as its focus this year, the Student Health Advisory Council heard a presentation on trauma informed schools during its meeting Thursday.

Executive Director of Guidance and Counseling Nancy Vanley spoke on the topic last school year, but the presentation has been tweaked in light of the Aug. 31 mass shooting. She noted that stressed brains can’t learn.

Vanley said this was the first year that everybody could be trained in recognizing trauma, but this is only a portion of what’s needed. Trauma can be anything that happened, or was perceived to have happened. It can also cause the brain to change, although healing can enable the brain to rewire.

A healthy brain has the ability to be kind and compassionate, think rationally, show empathy and understanding.

Among the signs of a student who has experienced trauma are impulsive, angry and frustrated behavior, being unable to process consequences, being highly stressed, struggles with memory and focusing and other traits. Vanley has said the students also can’t empathize with others, follow the teacher’s directions or recall what was said.

Students may have behavior issues, mood changes and their attendance may change.

Sometimes these symptoms can look like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Assistant Superintendent of Student and School Support Alicia Syverson said.

She said her department is trying to remind assistant principals and teachers that the trauma of Aug. 31 where seven people were killed and 25 injured is still with us and no one knows what can trigger someone.

Some students may act out and some may zone out, Vanley said.

She said trauma informed schools can help improve graduation rates, school absence rates, test scores, teacher satisfaction and retention and it also reduces outbursts and absences, detentions and suspensions.

Counselors and staff have received training and students in grades six through 12 are using Lifeline curriculum for suicide prevention. There also is a kindergarten through 12th grade guidance curriculum aligned to mental health.

Vanley noted that the district has tele-psychiatry services available in partnership with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center psychiatry department.

Director of Nursing Services Laura Mathew said more computers are needed for tele-psychiatry services.

Syverson said she would work on getting more.

Syverson said she has collaborated with El Paso ISD following the shooting in Odessa since they had one Aug. 3. She said ECISD could be a resource for other locations when they have a mass shooting.