  March 9, 2020

YMCA continues pool renovations - Odessa American: Local News

YMCA continues pool renovations

 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The YMCA Pool undergoes renovations during spring break at the Odessa YMCA on Monday afternoon. Currently the bottom of the pool is being coated with a layer of aquatic paint that is expected to be completed around late March.

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 4:34 pm

YMCA continues pool renovations By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

On Monday afternoon, renovations continued to take shape in the Nick Williams Aquatic Center at the Odessa Family YMCA.

Employees painted the first coat of paint to the bottom of the YMCA’s 120-person pool.

Brandon Milner, the operations manager at the YMCA, said on Monday afternoon his crew laid down a thick coat of paint as a base on the bottom of the pool. He explained the coat of paint needs time to dry and due to the thick coat the YMCA had to order more paint.

“We did a thick coat on the first one just to get that first step in there to keep it sealed,” Milner said. “The second coat will go on top of that.”

The YMCA pool hasn’t been operating for about a month.

Milner said he’s continually asked when the pool will reopen. He said he hopes the pool can reopen on March 23, but Milner explained that timeline could be pushed back again due to waiting a week before the next shipment of pool paint arrives at the YMCA.

The paint the YMCA is using for the pool has a 10-year warranty. Milner said the YMCA will apply two coats of paint.

“With us getting everything done right, it will stay open longer with minimum problems,” Milner said. “We redid all of the plumbing. We put in a new chlorinator pump. We made it safer.”

From the floor to the ceiling of the Nick Williams Aquatic Center has been renovated, which includes the YMCA signs to match the light and dark paint on the walls. The YMCA also has custom made vintage life preservers and Milner said he’s going to get a surfboard to hang on the wall.

Milner said it has been special to see the aquatics slowly but surely come together.

“We are trying to make it better for the members at the Y and better for the kids,” he said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

