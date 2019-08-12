Quick Hits Aug. 12

  • August 12, 2019

Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 5:30 am

ROCrageous

The Odessa Christian Faith Center ROCrageous Sidewalk Ministry will be giving away this week more than 250 back packs full of school supplies needed to get the school year started successfully to children at five HUD housing sites in Odessa.

OCFC’s ROCrageous Ministry goes to four different apartment complexes every other week from March through October. They offer music, games, candy and a teaching for the children.

For a detailed schedule of where supplies will be distributed or any other information, call Zach Carter at 368-7714 before 5 p.m.

ON THE NET

>> ocfc.org

 

Lunch & Learn

Hospice Midland, 911 W. Texas Ave., Midland, has scheduled a We Honor Veterans Lunch & Learn event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Guest speaker will be Gary Kennedy with the H.E.A.R.T (Healing Emotions Above Reasons & Thoughts).

H.E.A.R.T. is a not-for-profit organization supporting Veterans and First Responders, both active and retired, who deal with the private daily battle of anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress.

RSVP is required.

To RSVP or for more information, call 682.2855 or email rhaberman@hospiceofmidland.org.

 

 

PB Fair & Expo

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo is scheduled Aug 30-Sept. 8 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 3-6 and at noon Aug. 31-Sept. 1 and Sept. 7-8.

Dollar Day is on Sept. 2.

This year participants have the opportunity to earn more than $40,000 in scholarships.

There will be music, carnival, old school wrestling, Wild West Show, petting zoo, PBYFL Battle of the Basin Cheerleading, swine swimming and pig races, Miss Permian Basin Fair Scholarship Pageant, Little Miss and Junior Miss Basin Fair, talent show, tractor pulls, dog extravaganza, oil burners, farming and ranching shows, creative arts, food vendors and more.

Vendor booth space is available.

Go online for entry forms, tickets or more information or call 550-3232.

ON THE NET

>> pbfair.com

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

