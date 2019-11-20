Odessa artist receives annual motivation from ArtWalk Alpine

Odessa artist Sonya Haynie said she uses the ArtWalk Alpine as inspiration.

The jewelry designer and fine artist said she unveils additional pieces to her collection during the two-day art show every year.

This year marks the 26th annual ArtWalk Alpine and Haynie believes she has been in attendance for all of them.

“I always want to have some new products,” Haynie said. “I got up at 6 a.m. this morning and started polishing. It motivates me to have some new and fun designs, because I know they are going to be appreciated.

“From an artist you need that motivation, you need that encouragement.”

Alpine artist John Davis and co-founder of the ArtWalk Alpine said over the phone on Tuesday afternoon that he expects between 4,500 and 5,000 people at the two-day event. He said people will come across the nation.

All locations are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday. The silent auction bidding will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and continued until 8 p.m. Saturday. Davis said the silent auction will benefit the Alpine Public Library, which is the library’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Live music will begin at 5 p.m. Friday at various locations throughout Alpine. Live music is also scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bike Zoo on Fifth Street will stay until 9 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s a very family-friendly event,” Davis said.

Haynie said she was teaching at Sul Ross State University during the summer when the ArtWalk Alpine started. She recalls that she was at ArtWalk Alpine co-founder Keri Blackman’s house when the idea came to fruition.

“The first ones were well attended by (West Texas), but now they come from all over,” Haynie said. “Any function, when it’s new, it’s not well known, but it didn’t take it very long to grow.”

Davis reiterated the fact that it didn’t take long to expand. He said when the ArtWalk Alpine started there were six locations and it has climbed to 23 locations.