Quick Hits Sept. 12

In remembrance

The Odessa Police Department will pay their respects for fallen Officer Cpl. Abel Marquez today.

This marks the 12th anniversary of his passing Sept. 12, 2007. Marquez was killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic violence call.

The OPD Honor Guard will place a wreath at the memorial statue on the OPD front lawn. This wreath will be displayed between 7:31 a.m. to sunset in remembrance of Marquez.

Anyone wishing to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial during this time.

Vaquero Breakfast

A Vaquero Breakfast has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at La Margarita festival grounds, 1257 W. Monahans St. In case of bad weather, the event will be held next door at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church hall.

Golf fundraiser

HEB has scheduled the sixth annual Live United Golf Tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, 7500 N. Grandview Ave.

Fee are $150 per golfer, includes green fee, cart, and lunch; $600* - 4 man teams (scramble), includes green fee, cart, and lunch; and $10 per mulligans, limit two.

Tee times are assigned on a first-come, first serve basis.

Prizes will be awarded for Hole-in-one, closest to the pin and longest drive.

Sponsorships are available: Putting Green Sponsor, $300; Driving Range Sponsor, $300; and Tee Box Signage, $150, (limit 36).

For more information, call 332-0941.

Register and pay online.

Hero Night

Chick-fil-A Odessa Town Center, 3805 E. 42nd St., is having local hero night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today to support firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Kids will have the opportunity to meet these local heroes and explore their local and state law enforcement vehicles. McGruff the Crime Dog, Kidd’s & Canvas, a jumper from Main Event Sports on Air, and the Chick-fil-A Cow will be in attendance. Child-safe fingerprinting will also be performed by the local police department.

For more information, call 550-7421.

Bless The Basin

Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 West County Road 123, will present Bless The Basin at 6 p.m. today.

The event will include a concert featuring Rich O’Toole, candlelight vigil at sunset, silent auction, raffle, food trucks and more.

Tables and sponsorship are available.

All donations will go directly to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., a branch of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. They will give donation receipts and will dispense the funds raised to the victims and families affected by Aug. 31 shooting.

For more donation or table/sponsorship information, call 741-2317 or email rolling7srec@gmail.com.

Collecting donations

Cinergy Entertainment Group, 8250 Highway 191, is collecting donations for donations first responders.

For more information, call 400-2444.

Taking donations

The Odessa Community Foundation Inc., are taking donations to help the Aug. 31 mass shooting victims and their families.

While people are experiencing a tremendous loss, they should not be faced with a financial crisis.

These donations are designated for funeral-related expenses, as well as medical expenses for those affected.

For those who prefer to donate by check, make check to: Odessa Community Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3626, Odessa, TX 79760

Cash donations may be dropped off at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Office, 700 N. Grant, Suite 200.

Donations may also be made online.

